Stocks to watch: Nestle, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, CONCOR among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Nestle India FMCG giant Nestle India has scheduled a board meeting on June 26 to review and approve a proposal for issuing bonus shares.

Sai Life Sciences Global asset management firm TPG is expected to divest 12.5 million shares, amounting to a 6% stake in Sai Life Sciences, in a deal estimated to be worth around $102 million (approximately ₹885 crore).

HDFC Bank The non-banking subsidiary of HDFC Bank has finalized the dates for its highly awaited ₹12,500 crore IPO, which is scheduled to open from June 25 to June 27.

Kaynes Technology According to reports, Kaynes Technology has launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering to raise up to ₹1,600 crore.

LTI Mindtree The technology giant, a subsidiary of the Larsen & Toubro Group, introduced BlueVerse — a unified AI platform designed to accelerate AI transformation for businesses.

Container Corporation of India CONCOR, the state-owned logistics company, has announced July 4, 2025, as the record date for its 1:4 bonus share issue, offering a potential long-term benefit for retail investors.

Ethos Goldman Sachs offloaded more than 1.77 lakh shares of Ethos through a block deal valued at ₹48 crore, with the shares being sold at a price of ₹2,700.6 each.

Natco Pharma The US FDA issued a Form 483 containing seven observations for the company's pharmaceutical division located in Kothur, Hyderabad.

Ashoka Buildcon The infrastructure company has officially entered into a $67.25 million ( ₹562 crore) agreement with the Government of Guyana for Phase 2 of the East Bank–East Coast Road Linkage Project.

Axiscades Technologies The technology solutions company has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aldoria, a European leader in Space Surveillance and Situational Awareness (SSA), to enhance India's rapidly growing space capabilities.