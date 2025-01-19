Stocks to watch next week: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Zomato, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, and others

Stocks to watch next week: The Indian stock market is experiencing high volatility due to persisting concerns over weak earnings, heavy foreign capital outflows, and uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's trade policies. Moreover, caution ahead of the Union Budget 2024 keeps market sentiment fragile. At this juncture, experts suggest observing stock-specific movements before placing bets. Here’s a quick look at the stocks likely to be in focus in the coming week.

Q3 results next week HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), BPCL, Coforge, UltraTech Cement, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, YES Bank, JSW Steel, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, Persistent Systems, IndiGo, Dixon Technologies (India), IDBI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are among some 250 companies that will announce their Q3 earnings next week.

Stocks to watch next week Wipro: Wipro declared its Q3 results on Friday, reporting a topline increase of 0.51 per cent year-over-year. The profit saw a significant rise of 24.48 per cent, totaling ₹3,353.8 crore, while the revenue reached ₹22,318.8 crore.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra reported a 92.63 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit for the quarter ending December 2024 at ₹983.2 crore, compared to ₹510.4 crore in the same period last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit declined by 21 per cent from ₹1,250.1 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank's profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹4,701.02 crore in the October to December 2024 quarter, which stood at ₹4,264.78 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. However, its PAT stood at ₹5,044.05 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Saturday, January 18, reporting a crash of 86 per cent in net profit to ₹32.6 crore due to significantly higher provisions, compared to ₹233.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

IndusInd Bank: Gobind Jain resigned from the company as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of IndusInd Bank on January 17, 2025, to pursue other professional opportunities.

Power Grid Corporation: After market hours on Friday, the company said it had acquired 77,30,225 shares of IL&FS Energy Development Company Limited in the joint venture (JV) company Cross Border Power Transmission Company Limited. Cross Border Power Transmission Company Limited is a JV of Power Grid Corporation of India, IL&FS Energy Development Company, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam and Nepal Electricity Authority.

Netweb Technologies: The company reported its Q3FY25 earnings on Saturday. It said it recorded its highest-ever quarterly income and PAT at ₹3,355 million and ₹303 million, respectively.

