Stocks to Watch: NHPC, Oil India, Cipla, L&T Finance, BHEL, Delhivery, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. NHPC: State-owned NHPC Ltd reported a 52.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to ₹231 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹486.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 11.3 percent to ₹2,286.8 crore from ₹2,055.5 crore in the year-ago period. NHPC declared an interim dividend of 14 percent ( ₹1.40 per equity share) on a face value of ₹10 per share for FY25, with February 13, 2025, set as the record date.

Oil India: State-owned Oil India Ltd posted a 22.88 percent YoY decline in net profit to ₹1,221.80 crore for Q3 FY25 from ₹1,584.28 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue dropped 9.89 percent to ₹5,239.6 crore from ₹5,815.02 crore a year earlier. However, for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, the company recorded a 4.10 percent rise in crude oil production to 2.614 million tonnes (MT), compared to 2.511 MT in the same period last year.

L&T Finance: L&T Finance has acquired the gold loan business of Paul Merchants Finance Pvt Ltd (PMFL) for ₹537 crore, marking its foray into the gold loan sector. The transaction, structured as a slump sale, includes a lump-sum consideration of ₹537 crore, with further adjustments before closure. Subject to regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to be completed by Q2 FY26.

Sun TV: Sun TV Network Ltd reported a 20 percent YoY decline in net profit to ₹363 crore for Q3 FY25 from ₹453.9 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations dropped 10.4 percent to ₹827.6 crore from ₹923.2 crore in Q3 FY24. Advertisement revenue fell to ₹332.17 crore from ₹355.43 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax stood at ₹454.61 crore, down from ₹591.31 crore YoY.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare Ltd reported an 89.5 percent jump in net profit to ₹254.3 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹134.2 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's PAT included an exceptional gain of ₹23.5 crore from the divestment of the Richmond Road facility, along with ₹30 lakh from the reversal of accrued interest allowance in Q3 FY25 and ₹7.7 crore in Q3 FY24 from the reversal of impairment in an associate company. Revenue from operations rose 14.8 percent to ₹1,928.3 crore from ₹1,679.7 crore in Q3 FY24.

Cipla: Cipla Ltd’s Virgonagar manufacturing facility in Bengaluru has received a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the USFDA. This indicates that while the agency found objectionable conditions, no regulatory or administrative actions are currently recommended. The VAI status is considered a lower risk than an Official Action Indicated (OAI) status, which would necessitate corrective measures.

Hitachi Energy and BHEL: Hitachi Energy India Ltd, in a consortium with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Ltd for designing and executing a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link. The project aims to transmit renewable energy from Bhadla III (Rajasthan) and Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh). The contract execution will follow at a later stage.

Balrampur Chini: Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BCML) posted a 73 percent YoY jump in net profit to ₹44.6 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹17.35 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations, however, dipped 3 percent to ₹1,192 crore from ₹1,230 crore a year earlier.

Bharat Electronics: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) announced fresh orders worth ₹962 crore, including a ₹610 crore contract for supplying an Electro-Optic Fire Control System (EOFCS) to the Indian Navy. The EON-51 system provides search, detection, and classification of targets using electro-optical and thermal imaging technologies.

Delhivery: Logistics company Delhivery Ltd reported a 113.68 percent YoY jump in net profit to ₹25 crore for Q3 FY25, up from ₹11.7 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 8.4 percent to ₹2,378.3 crore from ₹2,194.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shipping Corporation of India: State-owned Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) reported a 43.8 percent YoY decline in net profit to ₹75.5 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹134.4 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations dipped 1.9 percent to ₹1,315.6 crore from ₹1,340.7 crore a year ago.

