Stocks to Watch: NHPC, Oil India, Cipla, L&T Finance, BHEL, Delhivery, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Pranati Deva
Updated10 Feb 2025, 08:24 AM IST
NHPC: State-owned NHPC Ltd reported a 52.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to 231 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to 486.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 11.3 percent to 2,286.8 crore from 2,055.5 crore in the year-ago period. NHPC declared an interim dividend of 14 percent ( 1.40 per equity share) on a face value of 10 per share for FY25, with February 13, 2025, set as the record date.

Oil India: State-owned Oil India Ltd posted a 22.88 percent YoY decline in net profit to 1,221.80 crore for Q3 FY25 from 1,584.28 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue dropped 9.89 percent to 5,239.6 crore from 5,815.02 crore a year earlier. However, for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, the company recorded a 4.10 percent rise in crude oil production to 2.614 million tonnes (MT), compared to 2.511 MT in the same period last year.

L&T Finance: L&T Finance has acquired the gold loan business of Paul Merchants Finance Pvt Ltd (PMFL) for 537 crore, marking its foray into the gold loan sector. The transaction, structured as a slump sale, includes a lump-sum consideration of 537 crore, with further adjustments before closure. Subject to regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to be completed by Q2 FY26.

Sun TV: Sun TV Network Ltd reported a 20 percent YoY decline in net profit to 363 crore for Q3 FY25 from 453.9 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations dropped 10.4 percent to 827.6 crore from 923.2 crore in Q3 FY24. Advertisement revenue fell to 332.17 crore from 355.43 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax stood at 454.61 crore, down from 591.31 crore YoY.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare Ltd reported an 89.5 percent jump in net profit to 254.3 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to 134.2 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's PAT included an exceptional gain of 23.5 crore from the divestment of the Richmond Road facility, along with 30 lakh from the reversal of accrued interest allowance in Q3 FY25 and 7.7 crore in Q3 FY24 from the reversal of impairment in an associate company. Revenue from operations rose 14.8 percent to 1,928.3 crore from 1,679.7 crore in Q3 FY24.

Cipla: Cipla Ltd’s Virgonagar manufacturing facility in Bengaluru has received a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the USFDA. This indicates that while the agency found objectionable conditions, no regulatory or administrative actions are currently recommended. The VAI status is considered a lower risk than an Official Action Indicated (OAI) status, which would necessitate corrective measures.

Hitachi Energy and BHEL: Hitachi Energy India Ltd, in a consortium with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Ltd for designing and executing a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link. The project aims to transmit renewable energy from Bhadla III (Rajasthan) and Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh). The contract execution will follow at a later stage.

Balrampur Chini:  Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BCML) posted a 73 percent YoY jump in net profit to 44.6 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to 17.35 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations, however, dipped 3 percent to 1,192 crore from 1,230 crore a year earlier.

Bharat Electronics: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) announced fresh orders worth 962 crore, including a 610 crore contract for supplying an Electro-Optic Fire Control System (EOFCS) to the Indian Navy. The EON-51 system provides search, detection, and classification of targets using electro-optical and thermal imaging technologies.

Delhivery: Logistics company Delhivery Ltd reported a 113.68 percent YoY jump in net profit to 25 crore for Q3 FY25, up from 11.7 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 8.4 percent to 2,378.3 crore from 2,194.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shipping Corporation of India: State-owned Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) reported a 43.8 percent YoY decline in net profit to 75.5 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to 134.4 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations dipped 1.9 percent to 1,315.6 crore from 1,340.7 crore a year ago.

Va Tech Wabag: Va Tech Wabag secured a 3,200 crore order for a 200 MLD independent sewage treatment plant in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The contract, valued at $371 million (approximately 3,251 crore), marks the company's second major order in Saudi Arabia this year. The stock may see movement on Monday (February 10) following the announcement.

 

