Stocks to Watch: NHPC, Reliance, YES Bank, Eicher Motors

Indian indices on Wednesday closed lower amid volatility with heavy losses recorded in power, IT, and pharma sectors as data showed that the country's economic growth slowed to the lowest in a year in the first three months of 2022.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:
NHPC: State-run NHPC Ltd aims to securitize ₹2,000 crore revenue in the current fiscal, said its chairman and managing director, Abhay Kumar Singh. This is part of the securitization model the company has adopted in line with the Centre’s national monetisation pipeline (NMP). India’s largest power generation firm has appointed SBI Capital Markets Ltd for this exercise.
Reliance Industries: Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) and Plastic Legno SPA have entered a joint venture pact through which RBL will acquire a 40% stake in the European company’s toy manufacturing business in India.
YES Bank: Yes Bank Ltd has chosen JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co. as its joint venture partner to offload ₹49,000 crore of bad loans as the private lender seeks to clean up its books and raise capital to fund credit growth.
Dhanlaxmi Bank: The bank's shareholders have raised questions regarding the financial situation of the lender amid two major resignations.
Nestle India: Nestle India is looking to tap opportunities in new categories such as 'healthy ageing', 'plant-based nutrition’ and 'healthy snacking' to boost growth in the country, its Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said on Wednesday.
Carmakers: Leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors reported robust dispatches to dealers in May on the back of strong demand for passenger vehicles across regions, even as the global semiconductor shortage continued to impact production. Mahindra & Mahindra, Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars and Skoda also witnessed strong demand for their models last month.
Eicher Motors: The firm recorded a growth of 133% in May 2022 compared to same month last year with 63,643 units of Royal Enfield sold.
Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major announced postponement of its first electric vehicle unveil, which was earlier scheduled to take place in July, to the festive season later this year.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances: The firm's long term rating has been upgraded by Crisil to 'AA' from 'A', and short term rating to 'A1+' from 'A2'.
Mold-Tek Packaging: A 2.25% stake in the company was sold by Ashish R Kacholia & PAC through open market transactions on May 31.