NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that may be in focus today.

Axis Bank: The private sector lender will keep its focus on scaling up subsidiaries to let these companies gain more prominence in their respective segments, chief executive Amitabh Chaudhry said in its FY21 annual report. “...our focus still continues to be on further scaling up the subsidiaries so that they gain higher market share in their respective businesses," said Chaudhry in his message to shareholders. The bank has eight domestic subsidiaries, one in the UK and another step-down subsidiary in the US.

HDFC Bank: India’s most valuable lender, HDFC Bank, saw its retail loan disbursements plummet, but overall loan growth remained stable. The lender said its retail disbursements were down 30% from the previous quarter, which resulted in the outstanding retail loan book to contract 1% on a sequential basis. The overall loan book showed modest growth of 1.3% sequentially.

India Pesticides: The company’s shares made a steady stock exchange debut on Monday. The stock listed at ₹350, an 18.24% premium to its issue price of ₹296 a piece. The ₹800 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 29 times.

Info Edge: One of the biggest stakeholders of the food-delivery app Zomato, said that it is reducing its offer for sale (OFS) size in Zomato's IPO to ₹375 crore, half from ₹750 crore as planned earlier. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its nod to the delivery platform Zomato Ltd to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO), a person aware of the development told Mint.

Infosys: The IT major has extinguished 21,86,000 fully paid up shares of ₹5 each and NIL fully paid up equity shares of ₹5 each, bought back from 25-28 June.

Oil stocks: Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, a group known as Opec+, called off oil output talks and set no new date to resume them, after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country''s largest carmaker on Monday said its total production last month rose to 1,65,576 units as various states eased covid related restrictions.The company had produced a total of 40,924 units in May this year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

NMDC: Government is set to sell 7.49% stake in NMDC Ltd through an offer for sale (OFS) which could help it garner around ₹3,800 crore for its disinvestment kitty. “Offer for Sale in NMDC opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Wednesday. Govt. would divest 4% equity with a 3.49% Green Shoe option," the department of investment and public asset management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted on Monday.

Tata Motors: The company on Monday said it plans to increase prices of its passenger vehicle range due to increase in input costs. The auto major did not share details on the time frame of the intended price hike but noted that would happen "shortly".

Yes Bank: The lender’s loans and advances fell by a marginal 0.4% to ₹1.63 lakh crore by the end of June, data from the bank showed on Monday. The loans and advances stood at ₹1,63,914 crore as of 30 June as compared with ₹1,64,510 crore in the year-ago period, registering a marginal decline of 0.4% on a year-on-year basis, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.