Stocks to Watch: NMDC, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, Info Edge

Axis Bank: The private sector lender will keep its focus on scaling up subsidiaries to let these companies gain more prominence in their respective segments, chief executive Amitabh Chaudhry said in its FY21 annual report. “...our focus still continues to be on further scaling up the subsidiaries so that they gain higher market share in their respective businesses," said Chaudhry in his message to shareholders. The bank has eight domestic subsidiaries, one in the UK and another step-down subsidiary in the US.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}