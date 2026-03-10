Stocks to watch: NSE, Power Grid, Torrent Power among 10 shares in focus on Tuesday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, supported by positive global market cues after Donald Trump indicated that the US-Iran conflict could be approaching an end.

Trends in Gift Nifty also signal a strong start for the domestic benchmarks. Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,397 level, reflecting a premium of nearly 275 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a mildly positive note, supported by improving global cues as geopolitical tensions show early signs of easing. Comments from Donald Trump suggesting that the U.S.–Israel conflict with Iran could conclude soon have triggered a decline in crude oil prices and the U.S. dollar, helping restore risk appetite across global markets. U.S. equities closed the previous session in positive territory, while Asian markets are showing signs of recovery following the drop in oil prices, indicating a modest improvement in global sentiment,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Monday, the Indian equity market ended sharply lower amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran and a steep rise in crude oil prices. The Sensex plunged 1,352.74 points, or 1.71%, to close at 77,566.16, while the Nifty 50 declined 422.40 points, or 1.73%, to settle at 24,028.05.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 —

NSE The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will include six stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment starting April 1, 2026. The additions are Adani Power, Cochin Shipyard, Hyundai Motor India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Vishal Mega Mart.

Power Grid Corporation of India The board has approved raising up to ₹5,000 crore through an unsecured rupee term loan or line of credit (bank facility) from Union Bank of India. It has also cleared an investment of ₹234 crore to establish a Security Operations Center for substations (OT SOC).

Torrent Power The company has issued and allotted 2 lakh secured, rated, listed, taxable, non-cumulative, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to ₹2,000 crore through a private placement.

Bajaj Finserv The company disclosed premium collections for its insurance businesses, with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance reporting gross direct premium underwritten of ₹1,094.04 crore in February 2026.

Reliance Industries Reliance Retail announced on Monday that it has completed the acquisition of the ‘Pahadi Local’ brand along with its business operations from Pahadi Goodness.

IdeaForge IdeaForge Technology announced on Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary, IdeaForge Technology Ind Inc., has launched a specialised drone flight-test training programme for NATO military personnel at the National Test Pilot School (NTPS) in the United States.

Dixon Technologies The company has secured approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Press Note 3 (2020) for its proposed joint venture with HKC Overseas Ltd.

Hinduja Global Solutions The company said its broadband subsidiary, OneOTT Intertainment, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh State Transformation Commission to enhance digital connectivity across Uttar Pradesh under Project GANG.

NTPC Green NTPC Green Energy said its 250-MW solar photovoltaic project in Andhra Pradesh has been commissioned. The project is owned by Ayana Kadapa Renewable Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of the joint venture entity ONGC NTPC Green.

Akzo Nobel India The company has received a draft assessment order from the assessing officer of the Income Tax Department, proposing additions of ₹111.63 crore to its income under corporate tax and transfer pricing provisions for the assessment year 2023–24.