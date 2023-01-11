Stocks to Watch: NTPC, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Adani Wilmar

Axis Bank: Axis Bank on Tuesday said it has entered into a revised agreement with Max Financial Services to acquire an additional 7% stake in Max Life Insurance at fair market value using discounted cash flow method. The revision in the agreement follows the guidance issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) in October last year. Axis Bank and its subsidiaries -- Axis Securities and Axis Capital -- had in 2021 entered into definitive agreements with Max Financial Services Ltd for acquiring a 20% stake in its subsidiary Max Life Insurance Co Ltd. Following this, Axis Entities collectively acquired 12.99% of the equity share capital of Max Life.