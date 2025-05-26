Stocks to Watch: NTPC, Ashok Leyland, JSW Steel, Paras Defence, Glenmark Pharma and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Ashok Leyland: For the first time since 2011, Ashok Leyland announced a 1:1 bonus share issue. Alongside this, the company declared a dividend of ₹4.25 per share, resulting in a total payout of ₹1,248 crore. In the March quarter, the company reported a 38.4 percent year-on-year increase in net profit, which rose to ₹1,246 crore, aided significantly by a one-time tax credit of ₹173 crore. Revenue for the quarter grew 5.7 percent to ₹11,907 crore.

NTPC: NTPC, the largest power producer in the country, reported a 22.6 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in profit, which rose to ₹5,778 crore for the March quarter. Revenue during the quarter stood at ₹43,903.7 crore, reflecting a sequential growth of 6 percent.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel posted a 15.7 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,503 crore for Q4FY25. The performance was supported by lower coking coal prices and better operating margins, which contributed to improved profitability.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: Paras Defence and Space Technologies signed a strategic joint venture agreement with Israel-based Heven Drones. This partnership is set to enable the manufacturing of logistics and cargo drones in India. These drones are intended for both defence and civilian applications, marking a significant diversification in the company's operational scope.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a stable performance for the March quarter. Revenue increased 6.3 percent year-on-year to ₹3,256 crore, while EBITDA rose by 11.2 percent. The company’s adjusted net profit, excluding one-off items such as the generic Zetia litigation costs, stood at ₹347 crore. It also reported an EBITDA margin of 17.2 percent for the quarter.

Finolex Industries: Finolex Industries reported a 5 percent year-on-year decline in revenue, which came in at ₹1,171.8 crore. Net profit remained steady at ₹165 crore. However, the company faced margin pressure, with EBITDA falling 18 percent to ₹171.3 crore. EBITDA margin narrowed to 14.6 percent from 16.9 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.

Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon reported a strong 73.2 percent increase in net profit for the March quarter, which rose to ₹432.2 crore compared to ₹249.6 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2,694.4 crore, which was 11.7 percent lower than ₹3,052 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

GE Vernova T&D India: GE Vernova T&D India reported a nearly three-fold increase in its net profit for the March quarter, which rose to ₹186.49 crore, driven by higher revenues. Total income for the quarter increased to ₹1,173.65 crore from ₹919.31 crore a year earlier. For the full financial year 2024-25, the company’s net profit surged to ₹608.33 crore from ₹181.05 crore in the previous year, while total income rose to ₹4,354.89 crore from ₹3,190.46 crore.

Jaiprakash Associates: Lenders of Jaiprakash Associates approved a planned cash expenditure of ₹936.27 crore for the ongoing quarter. This amount includes ₹856.73 crore earmarked for routine operational expenses and ₹79.54 crore allocated for one-time costs, aimed at supporting the company’s efforts to sustain operations.

Havells India: Havells India announced a ₹340 crore investment to expand cable manufacturing capacity at its Alwar facility. Post-expansion, the total annual cable production capacity at the plant is expected to reach 41.45 lakh kilometres. This capital expenditure is intended to cater to rising demand and enhance operational efficiency.