Stocks to Watch: NTPC, Ashok Leyland, JSW Steel, Paras Defence, Glenmark Pharma and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Ashok Leyland: For the first time since 2011, Ashok Leyland announced a 1:1 bonus share issue. Alongside this, the company declared a dividend of ₹4.25 per share, resulting in a total payout of ₹1,248 crore. In the March quarter, the company reported a 38.4 percent year-on-year increase in net profit, which rose to ₹1,246 crore, aided significantly by a one-time tax credit of ₹173 crore. Revenue for the quarter grew 5.7 percent to ₹11,907 crore.

NTPC: NTPC, the largest power producer in the country, reported a 22.6 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in profit, which rose to ₹5,778 crore for the March quarter. Revenue during the quarter stood at ₹43,903.7 crore, reflecting a sequential growth of 6 percent.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel posted a 15.7 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,503 crore for Q4FY25. The performance was supported by lower coking coal prices and better operating margins, which contributed to improved profitability.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies: Paras Defence and Space Technologies signed a strategic joint venture agreement with Israel-based Heven Drones. This partnership is set to enable the manufacturing of logistics and cargo drones in India. These drones are intended for both defence and civilian applications, marking a significant diversification in the company's operational scope.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a stable performance for the March quarter. Revenue increased 6.3 percent year-on-year to ₹3,256 crore, while EBITDA rose by 11.2 percent. The company’s adjusted net profit, excluding one-off items such as the generic Zetia litigation costs, stood at ₹347 crore. It also reported an EBITDA margin of 17.2 percent for the quarter.

Finolex Industries: Finolex Industries reported a 5 percent year-on-year decline in revenue, which came in at ₹1,171.8 crore. Net profit remained steady at ₹165 crore. However, the company faced margin pressure, with EBITDA falling 18 percent to ₹171.3 crore. EBITDA margin narrowed to 14.6 percent from 16.9 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.

Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon reported a strong 73.2 percent increase in net profit for the March quarter, which rose to ₹432.2 crore compared to ₹249.6 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹2,694.4 crore, which was 11.7 percent lower than ₹3,052 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

GE Vernova T&D India: GE Vernova T&D India reported a nearly three-fold increase in its net profit for the March quarter, which rose to ₹186.49 crore, driven by higher revenues. Total income for the quarter increased to ₹1,173.65 crore from ₹919.31 crore a year earlier. For the full financial year 2024-25, the company’s net profit surged to ₹608.33 crore from ₹181.05 crore in the previous year, while total income rose to ₹4,354.89 crore from ₹3,190.46 crore.

Jaiprakash Associates: Lenders of Jaiprakash Associates approved a planned cash expenditure of ₹936.27 crore for the ongoing quarter. This amount includes ₹856.73 crore earmarked for routine operational expenses and ₹79.54 crore allocated for one-time costs, aimed at supporting the company’s efforts to sustain operations.

Havells India: Havells India announced a ₹340 crore investment to expand cable manufacturing capacity at its Alwar facility. Post-expansion, the total annual cable production capacity at the plant is expected to reach 41.45 lakh kilometres. This capital expenditure is intended to cater to rising demand and enhance operational efficiency.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.