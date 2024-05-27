Stocks to watch: NTPC, Cochin Shipyard, Adani Ports, Divi's, Wipro, Nazara Tech
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, May 27:
NTPC: The company reported a 33% YoY surge in Q4 net profit to ₹6,490 crore and a 7.6% increase in revenue to ₹47,622 crore. The company’s gross power generation rose by 4.15% to 93.387 billion units (BU) in Q4, compared to the same period last year, amid rising power demand due to high temperatures across the country. The board RECommended a final dividend of ₹3.25 per share.
