Stocks to Watch: NTPC, Dr Reddy's, Grasim Industries, Indian Hotels, Coal India

Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, Bata India, AIA Engineering, Ashok Buildcon, Coal India, Fortis Healthcare, Interglobe Aviation, NHPC, Power Finance Corp, Praj Industries, MOIL, and V Mart are among companies that will be in focus as they announce their March quarter earnings today.
Here is a list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus on Wednesday:
NTPC Ltd: The state-run company is moving at breakneck speed to increase coal supplies to fuel its thermal plants and ensure the units operate at more than 75% of capacity to avert another power crisis in India. The electricity giant not only aims to import 20 million tonnes of coal, at an eight-year high, over the next few months but is also targeting 85% growth in its captive coal production this year to 26 milli
Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The drug major on Tuesday said it along with Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc has launched Ketorolac Tromethamine tablets, used for managing severe pain, in the US market. The product is a therapeutic generic equivalent of the reference listed drug Toradol tablets.
FMCG companies: The government on Tuesday exempted customs duty and agriculture infrastructure development cess on 2 million tonnes yearly import of crude soyabean and sunflower oil. The relief on edible oil comes into force on Wednesday and will be effective until March 2024.
Eveready Industries: Entities controlled by the Burman family of Dabur have received the approval from the Sebi to launch an open offer for dry cell battery maker Eveready Industries India Ltd. The open offer for an additional 26% stake in Eveready will open on June 3 and close on June 16 at ₹320 a share.
Indian Hotels Company: The Tata group hospitality firm on Tuesday said its board has approved the re-appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as managing director and CEO for another term of five years. Chhatwal's reappointment is for another term commencing from November 6, 2022 up to November 5, 2027 subject to shareholders' approval.
Coal India: The state-run company will open this year what is expected to become one of the country's biggest coal mines, as India struggles to keep pace with surging power demand, Reuters reported. Output from the new Siarmal mine in eastern Odisha state would rise gradually, reaching capacity of 50 million tonnes in about five to seven years.
Adani Ports and SEZ: The company's net profit fell 20.5% to ₹1,024 crore in the March quarter. Revenue rose 6.47% to ₹3,845.03 crore while Ebitda fell 19.57% at ₹1,858.8 crore.
Grasim Industries: The Aditya Birla Group firm on Tuesday reported a 55.56% increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹4,070.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended March. Grasim Industries' revenue from operations was up 18.07% at ₹28,811.39 crore.
Titagarh Wagons: The company has bagged the single largest order ever from the Indian Railways for 24,177 wagons valued at over Rs.7,800 crore. The total order book of its Indian operations crosses ₹10,000 crore for the first time.
Zee Media: The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹51.45 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March. The company had posted a net profit of ₹10.50 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) said in a regulatory filing. However, revenue from operations increased 37.78%to ₹247.73 crore during the quarter under review.