Stocks to Watch: NTPC, Hindustan Zinc, Cipla, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar

Mahanagar Gas: Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday cut the prices of kitchen fuel Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and automobile fuel Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), following an increase in allocation of domestically produced natural gas from the government. The price of PNG has been reduced by ₹4 per standard cubic metre to ₹48.50 per SCM, while that of CNG by ₹6 a kilogram to ₹80 per kg, as per an official statement. After the rate revision, CNG usage will help a vehicle owner save 48% on fuel costs in the financial capital, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) said.