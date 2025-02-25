The company, along with its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy, has entered into multiple MoUs with the Madhya Pradesh government to invest over ₹2 lakh crore in the state. These investments will focus on renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, pumped hydro, and other carbon-neutral energy sources.
The company announced that its step-down subsidiary, UPL Holdings Brazil BV, has invested an additional $53.85 million in Sinova Inovações Agrícolas S.A., an associate entity of UPL Brazil. Following this investment, UPL Holdings Brazil BV's stake in Sinova has risen from 38.96% to 49.97%.
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, introduced Yesintek Biosimilar in the U.S. for the treatment of Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.
The company plans to invest ₹1,200 crore in ONGC Green (OGL) through a rights offer. OGL will use the equity share capital raised from this offer to acquire a 100% equity stake in PTC Energy.
The rail solutions provider has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Polish technology firm Nevomo to collaborate on high-speed rail solutions and predictive track maintenance.
The company has purchased an additional 6,51,204 equity shares, equivalent to a 38.57% stake, in Funky Monkeys from its current shareholders for ₹28.7 crore. As a result, the company's total stake in Funky Monkeys has increased to 60%, making it a subsidiary.
The state-owned insurance giant, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), has received a penalty notice from GST authorities. The notice, which also includes interest, amounts to a total of ₹57.3 crore for the financial year 2021.
Manappuram Finance stated that it is consistently evaluating strategic and growth opportunities following reports of a possible $1 billion deal with Bain Capital.
SBI Life has named Dorababu Daparti as the company's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective February 24.
The state-owned company announced that its shareholders have approved a plan to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares. The fundraising will be carried out in one or multiple phases and involves a potential dilution of the Government of India's stake in IREDA by up to 7% after the issuance. The company's board had previously approved the proposal on January 23, 2025.
