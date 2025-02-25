Stocks to watch: NTPC, LIC, Biocon, Texmaco Rail, Manappuram Finance among shares to remain in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. NTPC The company, along with its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy, has entered into multiple MoUs with the Madhya Pradesh government to invest over ₹2 lakh crore in the state. These investments will focus on renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, pumped hydro, and other carbon-neutral energy sources.

UPL The company announced that its step-down subsidiary, UPL Holdings Brazil BV, has invested an additional $53.85 million in Sinova Inovações Agrícolas S.A., an associate entity of UPL Brazil. Following this investment, UPL Holdings Brazil BV's stake in Sinova has risen from 38.96% to 49.97%.

Biocon Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, introduced Yesintek Biosimilar in the U.S. for the treatment of Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation The company plans to invest ₹1,200 crore in ONGC Green (OGL) through a rights offer. OGL will use the equity share capital raised from this offer to acquire a 100% equity stake in PTC Energy.

Texmaco Rail The rail solutions provider has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Polish technology firm Nevomo to collaborate on high-speed rail solutions and predictive track maintenance.

Nazara Technologies The company has purchased an additional 6,51,204 equity shares, equivalent to a 38.57% stake, in Funky Monkeys from its current shareholders for ₹28.7 crore. As a result, the company's total stake in Funky Monkeys has increased to 60%, making it a subsidiary.

LIC The state-owned insurance giant, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), has received a penalty notice from GST authorities. The notice, which also includes interest, amounts to a total of ₹57.3 crore for the financial year 2021.

Manappuram Finance Manappuram Finance stated that it is consistently evaluating strategic and growth opportunities following reports of a possible $1 billion deal with Bain Capital.

SBI Life SBI Life has named Dorababu Daparti as the company's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective February 24.

IREDA The state-owned company announced that its shareholders have approved a plan to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares. The fundraising will be carried out in one or multiple phases and involves a potential dilution of the Government of India's stake in IREDA by up to 7% after the issuance. The company's board had previously approved the proposal on January 23, 2025.