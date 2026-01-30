Stocks to watch: NTPC, Meesho, ITC, Paytm, Tata Motors among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: India’s benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a lower note on Friday amid mixed cues from global markets.

Gift Nifty trends also point to a weak start for domestic equities, with the index trading near the 25,435 mark—about 101 points lower than the previous close of Nifty futures.

“ Indian equities are expected to trade on a positive note ahead of the Union Budget on Sunday, supported by the previous session’s rebound and optimism stemming from the Economic Survey. The Survey has projected FY26 GDP growth at 7.4% and FY27 growth in the range of 6.8–7.2%, underpinned by easing inflation, resilient domestic demand, and continued fiscal discipline,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Thursday, Indian markets finished in positive territory, extending their winning streak to a third straight session, as the Nifty 50 regained the 25,400 level. The Sensex advanced 221.69 points, or 0.27%, to end at 82,566.37, while the Nifty 50 rose 76.15 points, or 0.30%, to close at 25,418.90.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to move today.

Meesho, NTPC, Nestle, Bajaj Auto, Tata Investment, Power Grid Shares of Meesho, NTPC, Nestle, Bajaj Auto, Tata Investment, and Power Grid will remain in focus as companies will declare their Q3 earnings today.

Paytm Financial services technology platform Paytm on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹225 crore for the third quarter, reversing a loss of ₹208 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

ITC FMCG major ITC reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,931 crore for the December quarter, largely unchanged from ₹4,935 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Tata Motors Tata Motors Limited (TMCV) posted a 48% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, with earnings falling to ₹705 crore from ₹1,355 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Vedanta Vedanta delivered a robust Q3 showing, with net profit soaring 60.1% year-on-year to ₹5,710 crore. Revenue and EBITDA also recorded sharp growth, rising 37% each to ₹23,369 crore and ₹6,866 crore, respectively.

Swiggy The company posted a higher net loss of ₹1,065 crore in the December quarter, up from ₹800 crore a year earlier, despite a sharp 54% year-on-year surge in revenue to ₹6,148 crore.

Dixon Technologies The company posted a robust Q3 performance, with net profit surging 68% year-on-year to ₹287 crore, significantly beating estimates, while revenue increased 2.1% to ₹10,671 crore.

Dabur India Dabur India posted a 7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, rising to ₹560 crore from ₹522 crore in the same period last year.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India to jointly explore and develop a compressed bio-gas (CBG) project.

Hindustan Aeronautics The company has entered into agreements with Pawan Hans to supply 10 Dhruv NG helicopters, including related spares and accessories, with the overall contract value surpassing ₹1,800 crore.