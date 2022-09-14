Stocks to Watch: NTPC, PVR, Vedanta, Coal India, Infosys

Vedanta: Vedanta Resources Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday said his company is considering a second chip and display manufacturing facility in India, even as it announced a $20-billion ( ₹1.54 trillion) investment plan for its first such venture in Gujarat. Agarwal said India would need at least two such factories to become a hub of chip manufacturing and meet the needs of the country and the world. “There are some interesting proposals from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, and we will look for our second plant after starting operations from the first unit in Gujarat," Agarwal said over the phone.