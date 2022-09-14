Stocks to Watch: NTPC, PVR, Vedanta, Coal India, Infosys

Delta Corp, Ambuja Cement and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd to remain under the F&O ban list on Wednesday. These stocks will be under the ban for the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
NTPC: State-run NTPC has renewed plans to start commercial coal mining through its unit, NTPC Mining Ltd, and fresh approvals have been sought, said two officials with knowledge of the matter. The time is opportune for NTPC to step up its play in the prime power sector fuel. In the past too it had tried to foray into commercial coal mining, but it did not get the required approvals, they said seeking anonymity.
NTPC: State-run NTPC has renewed plans to start commercial coal mining through its unit, NTPC Mining Ltd, and fresh approvals have been sought, said two officials with knowledge of the matter. The time is opportune for NTPC to step up its play in the prime power sector fuel. In the past too it had tried to foray into commercial coal mining, but it did not get the required approvals, they said seeking anonymity.
PVR: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on 13 September rejected a complaint against the proposed merger of multiplex chains PVR and INOX Leisure. Rejecting the merger, the CCI said that apprehension of the likelihood of anti-competitive practices by an entity cannot be a subject of a probe. The recent order from the watchdog arrived on a complaint that was filed against the proposed merger which would create the country's largest multiplex chain with a network of more than 1,500 screens.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vedanta: Vedanta Resources Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday said his company is considering a second chip and display manufacturing facility in India, even as it announced a $20-billion ( ₹1.54 trillion) investment plan for its first such venture in Gujarat. Agarwal said India would need at least two such factories to become a hub of chip manufacturing and meet the needs of the country and the world. “There are some interesting proposals from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, and we will look for our second plant after starting operations from the first unit in Gujarat," Agarwal said over the phone.
Coal India: The Ministry of Coal had invited bids for coal mines for commercial coal mining. Technical evaluation of bids has been completed and forward e-auction for 10 coal mines will be launched today. Coal India Limited (CIL) has envisaged a coal production programme of one Billion Tonne from CIL mines. CIL has taken the following steps to achieve the target of augmentation of coal production capacity.
Infosys: The company has secured a collaboration with Bpost (Belgium Post), a leading postal operator and growing parcel and omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, to provide security for the cloud environment and build robust cyber resilience for Bpost's mail delivery and logistics services, according to reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
JSW Steel: JSW Steel, the flagship company of the $22-billion JSW Group partnered with Germany’s engineering and technology company SMS Group to explore cutting-edge solutions, as well as research and development projects, to reduce carbon emissions at the homegrown steelmakers' iron and steelmaking units in India. The companies will explore opportunities to reduce carbon emissions and manufacture green steel.
Bharat Forge: Auto components major Bharat Forge on Tuesday said its unit Kalyani Powertrain has joined hands with US-based Harbinger Motors to form a joint venture focused on developing electric drivetrain solutions for the commercial vehicle market. Kalyani Powertrain is a global supplier of critical chassis and powertrain components while Harbinger Motors Inc is into the development of electric commercial vehicles. The new JV -- ElectroForge -- will leverage the strengths of both the partners, Bharat Forge said in a statement.
Inox Leisure: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on 13 September rejected a complaint against the proposed merger of multiplex chains PVR and INOX Leisure. The regulator in its seven-page order said that it was of the view that the apprehension of the likelihood of AAEC (Appreciable Adverse Effect on Competition) by an entity which is yet to take form cannot be a subject matter of inquiry/investigation under Section 3 or 4 of the Competition Act.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra Scooters: Maharashtra Scooters said that the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹100 per share of the face value of ₹10 for the financial year ending March 2023, according to reports. The record date for determining the eligibility of members to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as September 23.
Future Lifestyle Fashions: Debt-ridden Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL) is facing three petitions before the NCLT from its creditors to initiate insolvency proceedings and one of them has been reserved for orders, the Future Group firm said on Tuesday. Three creditors - two financial and one operational - have filed claims totalling around ₹1,100 crore before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), said an update on other matters under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by FLFL. All the claims "are being defended by the company before the NCLT," said FLFL adding "none of them has been admitted till date by NCLT".