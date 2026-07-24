Stocks to watch: NTPC, Shriram Finance, Infosys among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market declined for the fourth straight session on Thursday, July 23, as rising crude oil prices, fuelled by escalating tensions in the Middle East, continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Sensex shed 364 points, or 0.47%, to close at 76,391.39, while the Nifty 50 fell 127 points, or 0.53%, to settle at 23,869.60. Broader markets lagged the benchmark indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 1% each.

“Markets remained under pressure on Thursday, extending their losing streak for the fourth consecutive session amid persistent geopolitical concerns. After a subdued start, the Nifty traded with a negative bias for most of the session. However, buying in select index heavyweights during the final hour helped trim some losses, with the index eventually settling at 23,869.60, down 0.53%,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Mishra further noted that investor sentiment remained subdued as Brent crude prices climbed above the $98 per barrel mark following fresh attacks on oil tankers in the Red Sea, intensifying concerns over supply disruptions. Persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, disappointing quarterly earnings from select large-cap companies, and continued weakness in the rupee further weighed on market sentiment, keeping participants on the sidelines.

Amid weak market sentiments, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch NTPC, Shriram Finance, Hindustan Zinc, Steel Authority of India, KFin Technologies Shares of NTPC, Shriram Finance, Hindustan Zinc, Steel Authority of India, KFin Technologies will remain in focus as companies will release their Q1 results 2026 today.

IndiGo InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, posted a consolidated net loss of ₹238 crore in the June quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹2,176 crore a year ago, as higher aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, a weaker rupee, and disruptions in West Asia offset robust revenue growth.

Infosys The Bengaluru-headquartered technology services company has revised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to a range of 1.5% to 3%.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services The company on Thursday (July 23) reported a 14.04% year-on-year increase in operating profit to ₹609 crore for the first quarter of FY27, up from ₹534 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank The private sector lender reported a 114% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹75 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹35 crore in the same quarter last year.

Cyient The electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company on Thursday (July 23) posted a 90% sequential rise in consolidated net profit to ₹104 crore for the first quarter of FY27, against ₹55 crore in the preceding quarter.

Shadowfax Technologies A block deal has been initiated in third-party logistics company Shadowfax Technologies Ltd, with Eight Roads, Flipkart, and IMM India Fund looking to divest up to a 9.08% stake in the company.

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Meesho E-commerce platform Meesho posted a net loss of ₹133 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, narrowing from a loss of ₹289 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to its shareholder letter.