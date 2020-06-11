Stocks to Watch: NTPC, UPL, telcos, Vedanta, NBCC, Welspun Enterprises

Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Thursday:

NTPC: The state-owned power producer will give ₹1,363 crore discount to distribution companies (discoms) on fixed or capacity charges in the lockdown period this fiscal. The NTPC board has also approved deferring the collection of ₹2,064 crore fixed charges from discoms till the end of the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus spread. The charges will be collected in three equal installments without any interest.

UPL: The chemical maker's Mauritius arm has raised $500 million through unsecured notes. The issuance does not result in any increase in net debt of the company.

Telecom Companies: The Supreme Court will today hear the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case. The hearing may include the government's application that telecom firms be allowed to spread the payment of their dues over 20 years or less. Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd will be in focus.

Vedanta: Fitch Ratings has placed Cairn India Holdings' long-term issuer default rating of B+ on rating watch negative. The action follows the announcement by Vedanta Resources to delist the shares of its Indian arm and Cairn India Holdings’ parent, Vedanta.

Indian Hotels: The Tata group-owned hospitality company's consolidated net profit fell 35.4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹74.3 crore in the March quarter. Revenue from operations was down 14.6% YoY at ₹1,063 crore in Q4FY20.

Mahanagar Gas: The board of the company recommended a final dividend of ₹10.50 and special dividend of ₹15 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the financial year 2019-20.

Yes Bank: The private bank has applied to the stock exchanges for re-classification of promoters as per the reconstruction scheme proposed by a consortium led by the State Bank of India.

NBCC: The Supreme Court has ordered restructuring of loans of homebuyers in the Amrapali case. The apex court also directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ask banks to release sanctioned loans to Amrapali homebuyers to ensure availability of funds for construction of stalled projects at the earliest. The court also ordered the release of loans that had been declared non-performing assets (NPAs) as per RBI guidelines.

Welspun Enterprises: The infrastructure and energy company has received endorsement agreement, dated 8 June, 2020, between National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Welspun Infrafacility Pvt Ltd. This completes the process of takeover of eight laning of Mukarba Chowk Panipat section of National Highway -1 (New NH-44) in Haryana.

Satin Creditcare Network: The micro-finance company will consider raising ₹5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in a board meeting on 15 June.

