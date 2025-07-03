Stocks to watch: Nykaa, DMart, PVR Inox, Nestle India among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Nykaa FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, is expected to see a secondary stake sale as early investor Harindarpal Singh Banga, along with Indra Banga, plans to sell shares worth up to ₹1,200 crore via a block deal.

Indian Overseas Bank Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) announced that its shareholders have given the green light to a plan for raising up to ₹4,000 crore in equity capital through multiple channels, such as Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs), rights issues, and employee stock schemes.

PVR Inox India's top cinema exhibitor aims to invest up to ₹400 crore to expand its network by adding 200 new screens over the next two years.

Voltas The company has been issued a show cause notice by the Central GST Commissionerate in Dehradun, citing alleged GST shortfalls related to a merged entity for the financial years 2018 to 2021.

Hindustan Zinc The company posted a record-high mined metal production of 265 kilo tonnes for the first quarter, marking a 1% year-on-year increase.

DMart Avenue Supermarts, the operator of the DMart retail chain, reported a 16% year-on-year increase in standalone revenue for the first quarter of FY26, reaching ₹15,932.12 crore.

Punjab National Bank Punjab National Bank (PNB) delivered a stable operational performance in the June quarter of FY26, with its global business growing by 11.6% year-on-year to reach ₹27.19 lakh crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd RVNL has named Chandan Kumar Verma as its new Chief Financial Officer, with the appointment taking effect from July 2, 2025.

Coromandel International Coromandel International has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire 10.69 crore shares, representing a 53.13% stake in NACL Industries.

Vedanta The company’s planned demerger has encountered a regulatory setback, as the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas raised objections during the NCLT hearing held on July 2.