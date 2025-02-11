Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Lupin, NALCO, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Nykaa: FSN E-commerce Ventures reported a 61 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹26 crore, compared to ₹16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue grew nearly 7 percent to ₹2,267 crore from ₹1,788.8 crore in the same period last year. Margins also expanded by 70 basis points to 6.2 percent from 5.5 percent. Nykaa had previously indicated in its business update that net revenue growth would surpass mid-twenties levels despite ongoing weakness in online fashion demand.

Advertisement

Grasim Industries: Grasim Industries, the flagship entity of the Aditya Birla Group, posted a consolidated net loss of ₹168.7 crore for Q3 FY25, reversing from a net profit of ₹236 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite the loss, revenue surged 26.9 percent year-on-year to ₹8,120.3 crore from ₹6,400 crore. The company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, citing strategic investments and an expanding footprint across multiple sectors as key drivers for long-term sustainability.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors recorded a 17.5 percent increase in net profit to ₹1,170.5 crore for Q3 FY25, up from ₹996 crore a year ago. Revenue surged 19 percent year-on-year to ₹4,973 crore, compared to ₹4,179 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA increased 10.2 percent to ₹1,201 crore, compared to ₹1,090 crore in the previous year. However, EBITDA margins declined to 24.2 percent from 26.1 percent in Q3 FY24, missing analyst projections of 25.6 percent.

Advertisement

Lupin: Lupin Ltd received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for ipratropium bromide nasal solution (0.03%). This product, a generic equivalent of Atrovent nasal spray by Boehringer Ingelheim, will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India. The nasal spray is indicated for treating rhinorrhea associated with allergic and non-allergic perennial rhinitis in adults and children aged six years and older.

Hindalco’s Novelis: Hindalco’s US-based subsidiary, Novelis Inc, reported a 4 percent year-on-year rise in net sales to USD 4.1 billion in Q3 FY25, driven by higher aluminium prices. However, net income attributable to common shareholders fell 9 percent to USD 110 million, while adjusted net income dropped 32 percent to USD 119 million. Adjusted EBITDA also declined 19 percent to USD 367 million due to rising aluminium scrap prices and an unfavorable product mix.

Advertisement

Patanjali Foods: Patanjali Foods Ltd posted a 71.3 percent jump in net profit for Q3 FY25, reaching ₹370.9 crore compared to ₹216.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 15.1 percent to ₹9,103 crore from ₹7,710.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Avanti Feeds: Avanti Feeds reported a strong 86.5 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹135.2 crore for the December 2024 quarter, up from ₹72.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s revenue grew 9 percent to ₹1,365.8 crore from ₹1,253.2 crore in Q3 FY24, supported by robust demand for shrimp feed and seafood exports. EBITDA rose 65.4 percent to ₹160.4 crore, compared to ₹97 crore in the previous year.

Advertisement

NALCO: State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) recorded a massive 232.83 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹1,566.3 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to ₹470.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 39.3 percent to ₹4,662.2 crore from ₹3,347.6 crore. The company’s board also approved a second interim dividend of ₹4 per share (80 percent of the face value of ₹5) for FY25.

Tilaknagar Industries: The Bombay High Court ruled against Tilaknagar Industries in a trademark dispute, allowing Allied Blenders to use the "Mansion House" brand name for select products in West Bengal. The unfavorable ruling triggered a sharp decline in the stock price, which hit the lower circuit limit of 20 percent on Monday.

Advertisement

Shriram Properties: Shriram Properties Ltd announced a joint development agreement (JDA) for a premium residential project in Koyambedu, Chennai. The project, covering 3.2 lakh square feet, is expected to generate revenue between ₹350 crore and ₹400 crore and is scheduled for launch in early FY26.

Apollo Hospitals: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd reported a robust 49 percent year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹379.4 crore for Q3 FY25, exceeding market expectations. Revenue grew 13.9 percent to ₹5,526.9 crore from ₹4,850.6 crore in Q3 FY24, supported by higher patient volumes and improved operational efficiencies. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per share (180 percent of the face value of ₹5 per share).

Advertisement

CRISIL: CRISIL Ltd posted a 7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹224.7 crore for Q3 FY25, up from ₹210.1 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations dipped slightly by 0.5 percent to ₹912.9 crore. The rating agency noted a strong performance in the corporate bond segment, driven by investor preference for high-quality ratings.

Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd reported a 62.4 percent year-on-year rise in profit before tax to ₹306.7 crore for Q3 FY25, despite a 10.1 percent decline in revenue to ₹2,387.9 crore from ₹2,657.1 crore in the previous year. EBITDA increased 7 percent year-on-year to ₹638 crore from ₹597 crore, with margins expanding to 26.8 percent from 22.5 percent in Q3 FY24, signaling improved cost efficiencies.