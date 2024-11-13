Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, Hyundai Motor, BSE, Zydus Lifesciences, Sunteck Realty, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Pranati Deva
Published13 Nov 2024, 08:17 AM IST
FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The operator of Nykaa reported a 66% rise in consolidated net profit for Q2FY25, reaching 13 crore compared to 7.8 crore in the prior year. Revenue from operations increased 24% YoY to 1,875 crore. EBITDA grew 29% YoY to 104 crore, with margins up by 18 basis points to 5.5%. GMV rose 24% YoY to 3,652 crore. Beauty segment revenues climbed 24% YoY to 1,703 crore, while fashion segment revenues increased 22% YoY to 166 crore.

Hyundai Motor India: The automaker reported a 16% decrease in consolidated net profit to 1,375.47 crore for Q2FY25, down from 1,628 crore a year earlier, due to weak local demand and global geopolitical challenges. This was Hyundai’s first earnings report since its stock exchange debut in October.

BSE Ltd: BSE posted a 193% surge in consolidated net profit to 346 crore for Q2, compared to 118 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations grew 138% YoY to 746.3 crore. Operating expenses increased to 386 crore from 204 crore in the same period last year.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharmaceutical company reported a 14% rise in net profit to 911 crore for Q2FY25, driven by strong sales in India and the US. This compares to 801 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 20% YoY to 5,237 crore. On a QoQ basis, net profit fell 35.8% and revenue declined 15.6%.

Sunteck Realty: Sunteck Realty recorded a 348% year-on-year surge in net profit, amounting to 35 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. Revenue from operations significantly increased by 578% YoY, reaching 169 crore. The company’s operating profit also showed robust growth of 364% YoY, totaling 37 crore. Pre-sales for the quarter grew by nearly 33% to 524 crore, with collections increasing by approximately 25% to 267 crore. For the first half of FY25, pre-sales rose 31.2% to 1,026 crore from 782 crore a year earlier, while collections were up 21.3% to 609 crore.

Tata Power: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) announced it has divested over 2.02% of its holding in Tata Power Company, amounting to about 2,888 crore, reducing its stake to 3.88%. Previously, LIC held 18,87,06,367 shares, equating to 5.906% of Tata Power’s paid-up capital. The shares were sold between June 20 and November 11, 2024, at an average price of 446.402 per share through open market transactions.

PN Gadgil Jewellers: The retail jeweller reported a strong 46% YoY revenue increase for Q2FY25, reaching 2,001.3 crore, compared to 1,371.5 crore in Q2FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 59% to 34.9 crore. The quarter's success was fueled by strong festive demand during Ganesh Utsav and a reduction in gold import duties in the Union budget. During its annual flagship event, the Maha Mangalsutra Mahotsav, average daily sales rose by 40%.

Religare Enterprises: The company reported a consolidated net profit of 68.49 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024, marking a 70% increase from 40.35 crore in the same period last fiscal year. Total revenue for the period was 1,971 crore, an increase from 1,586 crore in Q2FY24.

Bosch: The auto component company experienced a significant 46% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to 536 crore for Q2FY25, down from 1,000 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations, however, rose to 4,394 crore from 4,130 crore YoY.

Natco Pharma: The pharmaceutical firm posted an 83% YoY increase in consolidated net profit, reaching 676 crore in Q2FY25, compared to 369 crore in the previous year’s quarter. Revenue from operations grew to 1,371 crore from 1,031 crore in the same quarter last year.

Minda Corporation: The auto parts manufacturer reported a 25.42% increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to 74 crore for Q2FY25, up from 59 crore in Q2FY24. The profit growth was driven by an expanded customer base and product premiumisation. Revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to 1,290 crore from 1,196 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

 

 

 

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 08:17 AM IST
