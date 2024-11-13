Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The operator of Nykaa reported a 66% rise in consolidated net profit for Q2FY25, reaching ₹13 crore compared to ₹7.8 crore in the prior year. Revenue from operations increased 24% YoY to ₹1,875 crore. EBITDA grew 29% YoY to ₹104 crore, with margins up by 18 basis points to 5.5%. GMV rose 24% YoY to ₹3,652 crore. Beauty segment revenues climbed 24% YoY to ₹1,703 crore, while fashion segment revenues increased 22% YoY to ₹166 crore.

Hyundai Motor India: The automaker reported a 16% decrease in consolidated net profit to ₹1,375.47 crore for Q2FY25, down from ₹1,628 crore a year earlier, due to weak local demand and global geopolitical challenges. This was Hyundai’s first earnings report since its stock exchange debut in October.

BSE Ltd: BSE posted a 193% surge in consolidated net profit to ₹346 crore for Q2, compared to ₹118 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations grew 138% YoY to ₹746.3 crore. Operating expenses increased to ₹386 crore from ₹204 crore in the same period last year.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharmaceutical company reported a 14% rise in net profit to ₹911 crore for Q2FY25, driven by strong sales in India and the US. This compares to ₹801 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 20% YoY to ₹5,237 crore. On a QoQ basis, net profit fell 35.8% and revenue declined 15.6%.

Sunteck Realty: Sunteck Realty recorded a 348% year-on-year surge in net profit, amounting to ₹35 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. Revenue from operations significantly increased by 578% YoY, reaching ₹169 crore. The company’s operating profit also showed robust growth of 364% YoY, totaling ₹37 crore. Pre-sales for the quarter grew by nearly 33% to ₹524 crore, with collections increasing by approximately 25% to ₹267 crore. For the first half of FY25, pre-sales rose 31.2% to ₹1,026 crore from ₹782 crore a year earlier, while collections were up 21.3% to ₹609 crore.

Tata Power: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) announced it has divested over 2.02% of its holding in Tata Power Company, amounting to about ₹2,888 crore, reducing its stake to 3.88%. Previously, LIC held 18,87,06,367 shares, equating to 5.906% of Tata Power's paid-up capital. The shares were sold between June 20 and November 11, 2024, at an average price of ₹446.402 per share through open market transactions.

PN Gadgil Jewellers: The retail jeweller reported a strong 46% YoY revenue increase for Q2FY25, reaching ₹2,001.3 crore, compared to ₹1,371.5 crore in Q2FY24. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 59% to ₹34.9 crore. The quarter's success was fueled by strong festive demand during Ganesh Utsav and a reduction in gold import duties in the Union budget. During its annual flagship event, the Maha Mangalsutra Mahotsav, average daily sales rose by 40%.

Religare Enterprises: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹68.49 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024, marking a 70% increase from ₹40.35 crore in the same period last fiscal year. Total revenue for the period was ₹1,971 crore, an increase from ₹1,586 crore in Q2FY24.

Bosch: The auto component company experienced a significant 46% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹536 crore for Q2FY25, down from ₹1,000 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations, however, rose to ₹4,394 crore from ₹4,130 crore YoY.

Natco Pharma: The pharmaceutical firm posted an 83% YoY increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹676 crore in Q2FY25, compared to ₹369 crore in the previous year’s quarter. Revenue from operations grew to ₹1,371 crore from ₹1,031 crore in the same quarter last year.

Minda Corporation: The auto parts manufacturer reported a 25.42% increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹74 crore for Q2FY25, up from ₹59 crore in Q2FY24. The profit growth was driven by an expanded customer base and product premiumisation. Revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to ₹1,290 crore from ₹1,196 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.