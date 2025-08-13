Stocks to watch: Nykaa, IRCTC, Vodafone Idea, Cochin Shipyard, BPCL among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bharat Petroleum, IRCTC, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, FirstCry, Jubilant Foodworks Shares of Bharat Petroleum, IRCTC, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, FirstCry, Jubilant Foodworks will remain in focus today as companies will be declaring their Q1 results.

Fsn E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) Nykaa’s parent company reported its Q1 FY26 earnings, with net profit soaring 79.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹24.47 crore.

Apollo Hospitals The healthcare firm reported a 42 per cent year-on-year increase in its Q1 net profit, reaching ₹433 crore, while revenue grew 14.9 per cent to ₹5,842 crore.

Cochin Shipyard The company posted a net profit of ₹187.8 crore for Q1 FY26, marking a 7.9 per cent year-on-year increase.

National Securities Depository Ltd NSDL posted a net profit of ₹89.6 crore for Q1 FY26, marking a 15.1% year-on-year increase, while its EBITDA rose 18.3% to ₹95.6 crore.

Vodafone Idea The company has signed a Power Purchase Agreement and a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire up to a 26% stake in Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 3.

NMDC NMDC reported a net profit of ₹1,968 crore for the first quarter, remaining almost unchanged year-on-year, while its revenue grew 24.5% to ₹6,739 crore.

Suzlon Energy The renewable energy company reported a 55% year-on-year increase in revenue for Q1 FY26, reaching ₹3,132 crore, while its net profit rose 7.3% to ₹324 crore.

Radico Khaitan Radico Khaitan’s board has approved a strategic investment and partnership, clearing the acquisition of a 47.5% equity stake in both D’YAVOL Spirits BV and D’YAVOL Spirits for a total consideration of ₹40 crore.

Oil India Oil India posted a 44.7% quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit, reaching ₹1,896 crore, even as its revenue declined 10% to ₹7,928 crore.