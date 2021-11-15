Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, Maruti, ONGC, Future Retail

Future Retail: Independent directors at Future Retail have disclosed new documents in a letter to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) aiming to bolster their case against Amazon.com Inc as they seek to revoke a 2019 deal between the two companies. The directors reviewed records related to the 2019 deal between Future Coupons and Amazon, and argued that disclosures by the U.S. company before the CCI when it sought approval for the deal contradicted Amazon's own internal communications at the time.

