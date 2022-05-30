Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, ONGC, Glenmark Pharma, JSW Steel, M&M

Equity indices extended their winning run to a second straight session on Friday, buoyed by robust demand for IT, bank and auto stocks amid a supportive trend overseas.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:
Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce, which operates under the Nykaa brand, on Friday reported a decline of about 57 per cent in its consolidated profit to ₹7.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, mainly account of new investments.
ONGC: On the back of the best-ever price it earned on crude oil it produces, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a record net profit of ₹40,305 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, becoming India's second most profitable company behind Reliance Industries Ltd. In a statement, ONGC said net profit for the fiscal FY22 (April 2021 to March 2022) soared 258 per cent to ₹40,305.74 crore from ₹11,246.44 crore in the previous financial year.
Glenmark Pharma: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited on Saturday reported a net consolidated profit of ₹172.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as compared to ₹234 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last year, registering a decline of 26 per cent.
Oil India: Oil India Limited (OIL) has posted a net profit of ₹3,887.31 crore for the year ended March 2022, which is 123.20 per cent higher when compared with ₹1741.59 crore profit recorded in the previous year. Talking to ANI, SC Mishra, CMD, Oil India Limited, said that one of the reasons behind the record profit is high crude oil and gas prices.
United Spirits: Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd (USL) on Friday reported a 12.14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹178.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March as margins were impacted by rising inflation.
JSW Steel: JSW Steel Limited on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,234 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, which is 23 per cent lower when compared with ₹4,198 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year.
Arvind Fashions: Arvind Fashions Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹22.38 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss after tax of ₹99.45 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Arvind Fashions Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday reported a standalone profit (before exceptional items) at ₹1,167 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 as compared to ₹998 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 17 per cent.
Hinduja Global Solutions: Business process management firm Hinduja Global Solutions said it consolidated profit after tax jumped multi-fold to ₹5,686 crore for the quarter ended March, mainly on account of a one-time gain from divestment of its healthcare services business.
NMDC: The largest state-run iron ore miner National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) posted a profit after tax of ₹1,815 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as compared to ₹2,838 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a decline of 36.04 per cent year-on-year, according to an official statement released on Saturday.