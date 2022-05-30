Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, ONGC, Glenmark Pharma, JSW Steel, M&M

ONGC: On the back of the best-ever price it earned on crude oil it produces, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a record net profit of ₹40,305 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, becoming India's second most profitable company behind Reliance Industries Ltd. In a statement, ONGC said net profit for the fiscal FY22 (April 2021 to March 2022) soared 258 per cent to ₹40,305.74 crore from ₹11,246.44 crore in the previous financial year.

