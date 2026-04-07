Stocks to watch: Nykaa, PC Jewellers, IRFC, NMDC among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a flat note on Tuesday as investors evaluate recent developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

Gift Nifty trends also point to a gap-down opening for the domestic markets, with the index trading around the 22,923 mark — trading down nearly 78 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

Asian markets moved higher, and US equities ended the previous session on a positive note, with all three major Wall Street indices closing in the green.

“Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note, with Gift Nifty indicating a muted start ahead of the weekly expiry. While global cues offer some support, the overall sentiment remains cautious, with markets continuing to track developments around the ongoing US–Iran conflict,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

On Monday, the domestic market posted strong gains, with both benchmark indices advancing over 1%. The Sensex surged 787.30 points, or 1.07%, to finish at 74,106.85, while the Nifty 50 rose 255.15 points, or 1.12%, to close at 22,968.25.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 —

Nykaa FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, said in a late-Monday stock exchange filing that it is in discussions to acquire a stake in Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E.

PC Jeweller PC Jeweller reported a 32% year-on-year increase in its standalone revenue for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026.

IRFC The Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways said it has approved and completely disbursed a term loan of ₹1,000 crore to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO).

NMDC State-run NMDC has raised iron ore prices by as much as 11%, as per a regulatory filing. The country’s largest iron ore producer said the revised rates came into effect from April 5, 2026.

Titagarh Rail Titagarh Rail said in an exchange filing that its subsidiary has received in-principle approval for a ₹610 crore brownfield expansion project at Falta under the shipbuilding development scheme.

Ambuja Cements Shares of Sanghi Industries have been suspended starting April 6 due to its merger with Ambuja Cements.

ACME Solar Holdings The company, via its subsidiary ACME Suryodaya, has operationalized the fifth phase of its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, adding 76 MW / 160.512 MWh to the total planned capacity of 285 MW / 601.904 MWh.

Fino Payments Bank Fino Payments Bank reported robust growth in loan referrals, which rose 96% compared to Q3FY26. Loan disbursements reached ₹600 crore via partner institutions, underscoring the expanding credit potential within its ecosystem and setting the stage for its transition toward a small finance bank (SFB).

Godrej Consumer The FMCG company stated that its standalone operations are likely to achieve double-digit underlying sales growth along with high single-digit underlying volume growth in the fourth quarter of FY26.

Shyam Metalics and Energy The company posted robust growth in March, with stainless steel sales increasing 58.9% year-on-year and 26.94% month-on-month to reach 10,519 tonnes.