Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, Vedanta, PTC India, Fortis, Equitas SFB

Kirloskar Brothers: Kirloskar Brothers Ltd has called for an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders on December 8, 2022, to consider the demand for a forensic audit of the affairs of the company by an external agency, according to a regulatory filing. It follows a requisition by Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) along with Atul Kirloskar and Rahul Kirloskar, who together hold 24.92% of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL), which has, however, advised its shareholders to reject the resolution.

