Stocks to Watch: Oil India, Apollo Hospitals, Glenmark, Trent, Bata India

Godrej Industries, Hero Motorcorp, India Cements, Apollo Tyres, and Bajaj Electricals will be in focus as they declare their June quarter earnings today.
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
Oil India: Oil India Ltd (OIL), the nation's second-largest state explorer, reported a tripling of its net profit in the June quarter on record oil and gas price realisation. Its net profit was ₹1,555.46 crore, or ₹14.34 per share, in April-June compared to ₹507.94 crore, or ₹4.68 a share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement. The earnings rose as the company got USD 112.72 per barrel price for crude oil it sold in the quarter as opposed to USD 67.15 a barrel rate realised in the same period last year.
Apollo Hospitals: Healthcare chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Thursday reported a 35.33% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹323.78 crore in the first quarter of FY23 amid higher expenses and marginal revenue growth. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹500.68 crore in the same period last fiscal, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at ₹3,795.6 crore as against ₹3,760.21 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Aurobindo Pharma: Pharmaceutical company Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 was down by 32.4% to ₹520.5 crore compared to ₹770 in the first quarter of the last fiscal. Revenues from operations were up by 9.4% to ₹6,236 crore during the quarter under discussion compared to ₹5,702 crore a year ago.
Trent: Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹114.93 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. The company had posted a net loss of ₹138.29 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at ₹1,803.15 crore, up over three-fold from the pandemic-hit corresponding quarter a year ago.
Glenmark Pharma: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' consolidated revenue for Q1 FY 2022-23 was at ₹27,773 million as against ₹29,649 million, recording a de-growth of 6.3%. When viewed without taking into account the global sales of Covid-related products in the first quarter of FY 2021-22, the base business shows year-on-year growth of 10.4% in the current fiscal.
Bata India: Bata India on Thursday reported a 71.82% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹119.37 crore for the first quarter of FY23. The company had posted a net profit of ₹69.47 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Bata India Ltd said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at ₹943.01 crore, up over three-fold from ₹267.04 crore in the pandemic-hit corresponding quarter of FY22.
Newgen Software Technology: Two entities -- PGIM India Mutual Fund and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority -- on Thursday offloaded shares of Newgen Software Technology Ltd worth ₹45 crore through open market transactions. PGIM India Mutual Fund (PGIM MF) and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) sold a total of 12.20 lakh shares of the software company, as per bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹370 apiece, taking the transaction size to ₹45.17 crore.
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Thursday launched Wynk Studio, a web platform which will help Indian and international artists launch and monetise music on multiple platforms. India's second-largest telecom service provider which has been focusing on generating revenue from its digital properties--Airtel Xstream, Airtel Ads, Airtel IQ among others--will scale up and monetise the Wynk music platform with the initiative.
Greaves Cotton: Diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton on Thursday reported a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹15.94 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23. The company had posted a loss of ₹22.48 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. Its consolidated net sales rose more than two-fold to ₹660.19 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹228.97 crore in Q1FY22, as per the filing.
Puravankara: Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Thursday reported a 78% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹34.44 crore for the three months to June 2022, mainly due to one-off gains in the year-ago quarter. Its profit stood at ₹154.15 crore in Q1 FY22. Total income also fell to ₹297.35 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹542.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.