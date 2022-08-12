Stocks to Watch: Oil India, Apollo Hospitals, Glenmark, Trent, Bata India

Oil India: Oil India Ltd (OIL), the nation's second-largest state explorer, reported a tripling of its net profit in the June quarter on record oil and gas price realisation. Its net profit was ₹1,555.46 crore, or ₹14.34 per share, in April-June compared to ₹507.94 crore, or ₹4.68 a share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement. The earnings rose as the company got USD 112.72 per barrel price for crude oil it sold in the quarter as opposed to USD 67.15 a barrel rate realised in the same period last year.