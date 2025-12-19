Stocks to watch: Ola Electric, BPCL, Swiggy, HCL Tech among 10 shares in focus today; Check list here

Stock market today: Indian indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 - ended Thursday's session on a flat note with a negative bias, led by a lack of fresh market triggers. The Sensex slipped 78 points, or 0.09%, to end at 84,481.81, while the Nifty 50 edged down 3 points, or 0.01%, settling at 25,815.55. The BSE Midcap index posted marginal gains of 0.05%, whereas the Smallcap index declined 0.28%.

"Markets traded with a cautious bias and ended flat, extending the ongoing consolidation phase. After a muted start, the Nifty attempted a recovery during the first half of the session but failed to sustain higher levels and gradually drifted lower as the day progressed, eventually settling at 25,815.55. Sectoral trends remained mixed, with selling pressure evident in energy, auto and pharma, while IT showed strength and financials and metals witnessed selective participation. The broader markets also remained volatile but managed to close on a flat note, reflecting selective market participation," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch After the market closed on Thursday, some corporate actions took place at the listed entities, which is expected to attract the attention of stock investors. On the basis of those corporate actions, here we list out some stocks that is expected to remain under the watch list of investors.

Ola Electric Mobility Ola Electric promoter Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday divested additional 2.83 crore shares via a bulk deal, extending his stake sale to a third straight session. The shares were sold at ₹31.60 each, with the transaction valued at ₹90.27 crore, according to exchange data.

Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Premier Energies and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Shares of Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Premier Energies and Bajaj Holdings & Investment will remain in focus in Friday's session after NSE announced that these stocks will be included in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment with effect from December 31.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Coal India Bharat Petroleum Corporation announced on Thursday that its board has given its approval to form a joint venture with Coal India for establishing a coal gasification project at Western Coalfields in Maharashtra, pending necessary regulatory clearances.

HCL Tech IT services firm HCL Tech Ltd announced on Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the telecommunications solutions business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Bharti Airtel Telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced that its board has approved the first and final call of ₹401.25 per share—comprising a premium of ₹397.50—on 39.23 crore outstanding partly paid-up equity shares.

Shriram Finance Shriram Finance said its board will meet on Friday to consider raising capital through a potential stake sale.

Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) on Thursday said its subsidiary, Vodafone Idea Telecom Infrastructure Limited (VITIL), has raised ₹3,300 crore by issuing unlisted, unrated, secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products has acquired a controlling stake in Udhaiyam Agro Foods Private Limited, thereby adding the Tamil Nadu–based legacy nutrition brand Udhaiyam to its portfolio.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said on Thursday that the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, has passed an order imposing a tax demand on the company after completing audit proceedings.

Lupin Pharmaceutical major Lupin Ltd announced on Thursday that its subsidiaries in the Philippines and Brazil have signed an exclusive licensing deal with Italy-based Neopharmed Gentili S.p.A, granting them the rights to market and promote the gastroenterology brand Plasil in their respective countries.