Stocks to watch: Ola Electric, L&T, NTPC, Titagarh Rail among 10 shares in focus today; Check list here

Stock market today: Indian benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, extended losses for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, December 17, weighed down by continued weakness in the rupee, sustained foreign fund outflows, and delays in the India–US trade agreement.

The Sensex slipped 120 points, or 0.14%, to close at 84,559.65, while the Nifty 50 declined 42 points, or 0.16%, settling at 25,818.55. Losses were more pronounced in the broader market, with the BSE Midcap index falling 0.53% and the Smallcap index dropping 0.85%.

"Markets remained volatile and ended with a marginal decline, in line with the ongoing corrective phase. After an initial uptick, the Nifty quickly resumed its downward trajectory and gradually drifted lower through the session, eventually closing at 25,818.55, down 0.16%.

Sectoral performance was largely negative, with realty, FMCG and financials emerging as the key laggards. In contrast, IT and metals managed to buck the broader trend and closed flat to marginally higher. Continued pressure in the broader market weighed on sentiment, with the midcap and smallcap indices declining in the range of 0.66%–0.83%," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that will potentially attract investor interest and are likely to witness some movements today.

Stocks to Watch Ola Electric Ola Electric founder and promoter Bhavish Aggarwal has offloaded an additional 4.2 crore shares via open market transactions on Wednesday.

Larsen & Toubro Engineering major Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday announced that it has secured multiple high-value contracts, including an order to build a museum in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh.

Cyient The company’s Singapore arm plans to acquire a majority stake of over 65% in US-based Kinetic Technologies for $93 million, with the transaction expected to be completed by April 30, 2026.

NTPC NTPC on Wednesday said it has started commercial operations for 243.66 MW of capacity from its 1,255-MW solar power project at Khavda in Gujarat.

Indian Overseas Bank The government has decided to utilise the oversubscription option by offering an additional 7.6 crore shares, representing 0.395% of the bank’s paid-up equity, over and above the base offer of 38.51 crore shares, or 2% of equity, in the offer-for-sale scheduled for December 18.

Titagarh Rail Titagarh Rail Systems has secured a ₹273.24 crore contract from the Indian Railways to supply 62 rail maintenance vehicles, along with training, servicing, and breakdown assistance.

GMR Power GMR Power plans to raise over ₹1,200 crore through a preferential allotment, involving the issuance of 6.61 crore equity shares to non-promoter investors and 3.30 crore convertible warrants to the promoter group, subject to requisite approvals.

AstraZeneca Pharma The company has secured approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import, market, and distribute Datopotamab Deruxtecan (r-DNA origin) in India.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today

KPI Energy KP Group has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Botswana to jointly develop large-scale projects in renewable power generation, energy storage, and transmission infrastructure.

ACME Solar ACME Solar has successfully commissioned 52 MW of capacity from its 100 MW wind power project located in Surendranagar, Gujarat.