Stocks to watch: Ola Electric, Vodafone Idea, Coal India among shares in focus today

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their two-day winning run on Friday, May 15, as profit booking weighed on markets amid weak global cues, a sharp jump in crude oil prices, and the rupee falling to a fresh all-time low against the US dollar. The Sensex slipped 161 points, or 0.21%, to end at 75,237.99, while the Nifty 50 fell 46 points, or 0.19%, to close at 23,643.50.

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However, the market is likely to snap its gaining streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative opening on Monday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,521 mark, down over 186 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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“Indian markets are likely to open on a cautious note as renewed geopolitical rhetoric from the U.S. continues to weigh on global investor sentiment. U.S. President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning stating that the “clock is ticking for Iran,” signaling growing impatience over the pace of negotiations and increasing uncertainty surrounding the ongoing U.S.–Iran situation and the Strait of Hormuz. This continues to remain a key overhang for global financial markets," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Indian Oil, Ola Electric, JSW Cement Shares of Indian Oil, Ola Electric, JSW Cement will remain in focus today as companies will release Q4 results today.

Vodafone Idea The debt-laden telecom operator posted a net profit of ₹51,970 crore in the fourth quarter, against a loss of ₹5,286 crore in the preceding quarter, aided by an exceptional gain.

Hindustan Copper Hindustan Copper reported a consolidated net profit of ₹444 crore for the quarter ended March, compared to ₹189 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a 134% year-on-year increase.

Tata Steel Tata Steel posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,965 crore for the quarter ended March, compared with ₹1,201 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a 147% increase.

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Power Finance Power Finance Corporation has taken another step toward its proposed merger with REC Limited after its board approved seeking formal consent from the President of India for the deal.

Steel Authority of India State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd on Friday posted a 46.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter at ₹1,836 crore, compared with ₹1,251 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Power Grid Corporation of India On Friday, May 15, the company reported a 9.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for Q4FY26, which stood at ₹4,546.3 crore.

Cochin Shipyard The company posted a mixed performance for the March quarter on May 15, as both revenue and net profit registered a year-on-year decline, while margins improved significantly due to stronger operational performance.

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Premier Energies The company posted a 64.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, at ₹456.8 crore, compared to ₹277.8 crore in the corresponding period last year, supported by robust revenue growth.

Bajaj Electricals The company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹67.5 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, against a profit of ₹59.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. The decline was mainly due to weaker operational performance and a significant shift in exceptional items.

Delhivery The logistics company posted a marginal year-on-year decline of 0.2% in net profit for the fourth quarter, reporting ₹72.4 crore compared with ₹72.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Emcure Pharma The Pune-based pharmaceutical company said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) carried out a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at its formulations manufacturing facility in Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, between May 6 and May 15, 2026.

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NCC Infrastructure major NCC Ltd posted an 18.8% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, with profit falling to ₹206 crore from ₹253.8 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.