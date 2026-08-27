Stocks to watch on August 28: Hero MotoCorp, ACME Solar, NBCC, RVNL, RailTel Corp among shares in focus

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Friday, August 28, following key developments and announcements made after market hours. Hero MotoCorp, Tejas Networks, Zee Entertainment, ACME Solar Holdings, NBCC, RailTel, and RPP Infra Projects are among the stocks likely to remain in focus.

The Indian stock market remained in the red in Thursday's trade, August 27, as weakness in HDFC Bank outweighed gains in oil-sensitive stocks. The Nifty 50 fell 0.48% to 24,090, while the BSE Sensex slipped 0.70% to 76,933. Both indices are on track to end August with losses, snapping their two-month winning streak.

The broader markets also traded lower but posted only modest losses, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 0.13% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 0.13%.

Stocks in focus on August 28 Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp said it will acquire additional shares in Ather Energy for up to ₹1,758 crore, from an existing shareholder.

Ather Energy, an existing associate of Hero MotoCorp, is engaged in the design, manufacturing, sale, and servicing of electric two-wheelers and also operates charging infrastructure.

Post the purchase of additional shares, Hero MotoCorp Limited’s shareholding in Ather would increase to up to 32.8% (on a fully diluted basis) of the share capital of Ather.

Tejas Networks: Tejas Networks received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth ₹1,537 crore from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the supply of RAN equipment, accessories, and installation materials for 18,685 sites under the BSNL 4G mobile network project.

The latest development is in continuation of the company's earlier disclosure made on May 21, 2025, regarding the project.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Zee Entertainment said the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has granted the company additional time to issue 2.40 crore warrants to a promoter group entity.

ACME Solar Holdings: ACME Solar Holdings, through its wholly owned subsidiary ACME Suryodaya, has commissioned a 15 MW/240.752 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The project's commercial operation date is scheduled for August 29. With this addition, ACME Suryodaya's commissioned capacity has reached 300 MW/1,354.224 MWh.

NBCC: State-owned NBCC has secured multiple orders worth a combined ₹134.27 crore, including contracts for the construction of Kendriya Vidyalaya school campuses in Jharkhand and Bihar, a Center of Excellence in Odisha, and a Canara Bank building in Kerala.

RailTel Corporation of India: RailTel received a work order worth ₹38.59 crore from the Cotton Corporation of India for the renewal of cloud data center hosting for hardware and software supporting applications, including Oracle EBS, e-Office, BITS, Cotbiz, and KapasKisan.

RPP Infra Projects: RPP Infra Projects said it has lost a ₹205.89 crore contract for the proposed Global Sports City in Chennai after the Tamil Nadu government decided to restructure and redesign the project.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): Rail Vikas Nigam said Rakesh Bhalla has been re-appointed as an Additional Director, designated as an Independent Director, with effect from August 25, 2026.