Stocks to watch on Monday after Q4 results: Infosys, Jio Financial Services, Tata Elxsi, HDFC AMC, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in Monday's trade after declaring their respective March quarter results (Q4FY25). Several prominent companies announced their March quarter (Q4FY25) earnings ahead of the trading session on Monday, setting the stage for stock-specific action in the market. From tech giants like Infosys and Wipro to financial majors like HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, and Jio Financial Services, a wide array of firms posted mixed results that could drive investor sentiment.

Stocks to watch Infosys: Infosys reported a 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit at ₹7,033 crore, down from ₹7,969 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue, however, rose 8 percent YoY to ₹40,925 crore. The IT major provided a cautious outlook for FY26, guiding for 0 to 3 percent revenue growth, reflecting subdued demand across key markets.

Wipro: Wipro delivered a 25.9 percent YoY jump in net profit to ₹3,570 crore, despite a marginal fall in revenue in constant currency terms. Sequentially, both profit and revenue showed moderate growth. Revenue stood at ₹22,504 crore, with the IT services segment earning $2.59 billion, a decline of 0.8 percent QoQ.

Tata Elxsi: Tata Elxsi reported a 12 percent decline in net profit at ₹172.4 crore for Q4FY25, impacted by weakness in its automotive vertical. Revenues were largely flat at ₹908 crore. The company announced a final dividend of ₹75 per share, indicating continued shareholder focus despite near-term headwinds.

Jio Financial Services: Jio Financial Services reported a 2 percent rise in net profit to ₹316 crore for the March quarter, with revenues climbing 18 percent YoY to ₹493 crore. The company announced a dividend of ₹0.5 per share for FY25.

HDFC AMC: HDFC Asset Management Company posted a robust 18 percent YoY rise in net profit to ₹638.5 crore, driven by a 20.5 percent increase in income to ₹1,025.5 crore. A dividend of ₹90 per share was recommended, highlighting strong financial health and growth in the asset management business.

HDFC Life: HDFC Life Insurance recorded a 16 percent YoY jump in net profit to ₹477 crore, with net premium income increasing by an equal margin to ₹23,766 crore. The insurer also declared a dividend of ₹2.1 per share for FY25.

ICICI Lombard: ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported a 1.9 percent YoY dip in Q4 profit at ₹509.6 crore, although full-year PAT surged 30.7 percent to ₹2,508 crore. Premium income rose 10.2 percent in Q4, but operational performance moderated.

ICICI Prudential Life: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 122 percent YoY spike in net profit to ₹385 crore for Q4FY25, supported by growth in annuity and protection segments. Premium income rose 11 percent YoY to ₹16,369 crore, and the firm declared a final dividend of ₹0.85 per share.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL): RIIL posted a 13.3 percent YoY fall in net profit to ₹3.2 crore due to lower asset utilisation. Total income declined 8.5 percent to ₹18.9 crore. The company declared a dividend of ₹3.50 per share, totaling ₹5.2 crore for FY25.

IREDA: State-run green financier IREDA delivered a 49 percent YoY increase in net profit to ₹501.55 crore, driven by a 37 percent surge in revenue to ₹1,905 crore. The company's lending operations remained strong, with interest income jumping over 40 percent.