Stocks to Watch: ONGC, ACC, Titagarh Wagons, Hindustan Copper, BoI

Bank of India: State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Friday reported divergence in its asset classification for FY22, resulting in a lowering of net profit for the year to ₹2,221 crore. The lender had reported a net profit of ₹3,404.70 crore for 2021-22. According to a regulatory filing, there was a divergence of ₹105 crore in the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) with the bank reporting it to be at ₹45,605.40 crore. However, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assessment, it came at a higher value of ₹45,710.40 crore.