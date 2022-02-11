Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Arvind Fashions, Glenmark Pharma, Ashok Leyland

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported a net profit of ₹686 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹1,084 crore in Q3FY21.

Trent: Tata Group's retail arm Trent, headed by Noel Tata, on Thursday reported a 79 per cent jump in standalone net profit to ₹199 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company had posted a profit of ₹111 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Zomato: Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of a consolidated net loss to ₹67.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of better revenue growth.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a 69.39 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹340 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company's PAT had stood at ₹200.72 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.

Quess Corp: Business services provider Quess Corp on Thursday reported a 93.47 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹89 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The company's PAT had stood at ₹46 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Quess Corp said in a statement.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 22.3 per cent to ₹604.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, hit by high input and freight costs. The Hyderabad-based drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹777.3 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

CAMS: CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Thursday reported a 37 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to ₹77.31 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. It had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹56.42 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, according to a statement.

Mindspace REIT: Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Thursday reported a 4 per cent increase in its net operating income to ₹371.5 crore and declared distribution of ₹275.2 crore for its unitholders for the quarter ended in December. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has declared distribution of ₹275.2 crore or ₹4.64 per Unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Dr Lal PathLabs: Diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹58.2 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹95.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

V-Mart Retail: The company reported a profit of ₹57.11 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹47.87 crore in Q3FY21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.