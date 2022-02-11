OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Arvind Fashions, Glenmark Pharma, Ashok Leyland

Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Arvind Fashions, Glenmark Pharma, Ashok Leyland

On Thursday, Sensex soared over 460 points to close at 58,926; Nifty gained 142 points to end at 17,605.85. Metals, power and financial gained post RBI's monetary policy announcementsPremium
On Thursday, Sensex soared over 460 points to close at 58,926; Nifty gained 142 points to end at 17,605.85. Metals, power and financial gained post RBI's monetary policy announcements
 2 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2022, 07:33 AM IST Arindam Roy

  • Shares of firms like Motherson Sumi Systems, ONGC, India Cements, Anupam Rasayan, Arvind Fashions, Ashok Leyland, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Force Motors, Glenmark PharmA, Godrej Industries, Nazara Technologies, Voltas will be in focus as they will announce their Q3 results today

Listen to this article

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported a net profit of 686 crore in Q3FY22 against 1,084 crore in Q3FY21.

Trent: Tata Group's retail arm Trent, headed by Noel Tata, on Thursday reported a 79 per cent jump in standalone net profit to 199 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company had posted a profit of 111 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Zomato: Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of a consolidated net loss to 67.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of better revenue growth.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a 69.39 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to 340 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company's PAT had stood at 200.72 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.

Quess Corp: Business services provider Quess Corp on Thursday reported a 93.47 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to 89 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The company's PAT had stood at 46 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Quess Corp said in a statement.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 22.3 per cent to 604.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, hit by high input and freight costs. The Hyderabad-based drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of 777.3 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

CAMS: CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Thursday reported a 37 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to 77.31 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. It had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of 56.42 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, according to a statement.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Mindspace REIT: Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Thursday reported a 4 per cent increase in its net operating income to 371.5 crore and declared distribution of 275.2 crore for its unitholders for the quarter ended in December. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has declared distribution of 275.2 crore or 4.64 per Unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Dr Lal PathLabs: Diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of 58.2 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 95.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

V-Mart Retail: The company reported a profit of 57.11 crore in Q3FY22 against 47.87 crore in Q3FY21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout