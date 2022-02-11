Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Arvind Fashions, Glenmark Pharma, Ashok Leyland

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shares of firms like Motherson Sumi Systems, ONGC, India Cements, Anupam Rasayan, Arvind Fashions, Ashok Leyland, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Force Motors, Glenmark PharmA, Godrej Industries, Nazara Technologies, Voltas will be in focus as they will announce their Q3 results today
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:
Hero MotoCorp: The company reported a net profit of ₹686 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹1,084 crore in Q3FY21.
Trent: Tata Group's retail arm Trent, headed by Noel Tata, on Thursday reported a 79 per cent jump in standalone net profit to ₹199 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company had posted a profit of ₹111 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Zomato: Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of a consolidated net loss to ₹67.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of better revenue growth.
Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a 69.39 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹340 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company's PAT had stood at ₹200.72 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing.
Quess Corp: Business services provider Quess Corp on Thursday reported a 93.47 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹89 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The company's PAT had stood at ₹46 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Quess Corp said in a statement.
Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 22.3 per cent to ₹604.29 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, hit by high input and freight costs. The Hyderabad-based drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹777.3 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.
CAMS: CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Thursday reported a 37 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to ₹77.31 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. It had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹56.42 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, according to a statement.
Mindspace REIT: Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Thursday reported a 4 per cent increase in its net operating income to ₹371.5 crore and declared distribution of ₹275.2 crore for its unitholders for the quarter ended in December. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has declared distribution of ₹275.2 crore or ₹4.64 per Unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Dr Lal PathLabs: Diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹58.2 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹95.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.
V-Mart Retail: The company reported a profit of ₹57.11 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹47.87 crore in Q3FY21.
