Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, J&K Bank

Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, J&K Bank2 min read . 07:52 AM IST
- Indian indices on Thursday closed higher, led by IT and auto stocks, while a fall in oil prices boosted domestic sentiment.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:
ONGC: ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has made an oil discovery in a block in Colombia, the company said on Thursday.
Hero MotoCorp: India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to ₹3,000 per unit across the entire range effective from July 1.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The bank's board will meet on 28 June to consider fundraising.
Dish TV: A division bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Dish TV's promoter group firm, seeking to restrain Yes Bank from voting at the DTH operator's extraordinary general meeting.
Tata Motors: The government has ordered an independent enquiry into a Nexon electric vehicle catching fire in Mumbai, a senior Road Transport and Highways ministry official said on Thursday. Tata Motors said it is also investigating the incident of its Nexon EV catching fire in Mumbai.
Century Plyboards: The firm made an investment of ₹20.95 crore in its subsidiary Century Panels.
Dalmia Bharat: Shares of cement companies have been beaten down because of escalated costs pressures and inadequate price increases. The shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd are not an exception with the stock falling 32% so far in CY22. The underperforming trend in the shares could persist because of looming near-term margin challenges.
Suyog Telematics: Nariman Investment Holdings offloaded over 4 lakh equity shares in Suyog Telematics through open market transactions.
Ashiana Housing: Realty firm Ashiana Housing will invest around ₹350 crore over the next five years to develop a housing project in Pune as part of its expansion plan. The company has tied up with Pune-based Lohia Jain Group, which owns 11.33 acre land in Hinjewadi region.
Thermax: Energy and environment solutions firm Thermax bought two firms in the renewable energy sector in India.