OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Hindalco, TCS, Sun TV
Listen to this article

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday

L&T: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro launched its own B2B e-commerce platform L&T-SuFin that will sell industrial products.

TCS: The IT major's share buyback offer will open on 9 March and close on 23 March.

NLC India: The firm announced an interim dividend of 1.50 per equity for the financial year 2021-22.

Sun TV Network: Sun TV Network Ltd on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of 5 per share for the current financial year 2021-2022.

Natco Pharma: The company rolled out its first generic variant of Revlimid in the US market.

Metro Brands: An interim dividend of 1.50 per equity was cleared by the company.

Oil stocks: Fears of ban on Russian oil have led to surge in crude oil prices. This has benefited oil marketing companies such as ONGC, Gail, among few others.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Metals stocks: Global prices moved up with surge in oil prices boosting metal firms such as Hindalco, Vedanta, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout