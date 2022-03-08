Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Hindalco, TCS, Sun TV

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro launched its own B2B e-commerce platform L&T-SuFin that will sell industrial products.

L&T: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro launched its own B2B e-commerce platform L&T-SuFin that will sell industrial products.

TCS: The IT major's share buyback offer will open on 9 March and close on 23 March.

NLC India: The firm announced an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity for the financial year 2021-22.

Sun TV Network: Sun TV Network Ltd on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the current financial year 2021-2022.

Natco Pharma: The company rolled out its first generic variant of Revlimid in the US market.

Metro Brands: An interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity was cleared by the company.

Metals stocks: Global prices moved up with surge in oil prices boosting metal firms such as Hindalco, Vedanta, among others.

