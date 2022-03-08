Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Hindalco, TCS, Sun TV

Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Hindalco, TCS, Sun TV1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
- The global market fell on Monday as fears of ban on Russian oil sent Brent crude to its highest level in 14 years
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday
L&T: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro launched its own B2B e-commerce platform L&T-SuFin that will sell industrial products.
L&T: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro launched its own B2B e-commerce platform L&T-SuFin that will sell industrial products.
TCS: The IT major's share buyback offer will open on 9 March and close on 23 March.
NLC India: The firm announced an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity for the financial year 2021-22.
Sun TV Network: Sun TV Network Ltd on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the current financial year 2021-2022.
Natco Pharma: The company rolled out its first generic variant of Revlimid in the US market.
Metro Brands: An interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity was cleared by the company.
Oil stocks: Fears of ban on Russian oil have led to surge in crude oil prices. This has benefited oil marketing companies such as ONGC, Gail, among few others.
Metals stocks: Global prices moved up with surge in oil prices boosting metal firms such as Hindalco, Vedanta, among others.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!