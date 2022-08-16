Stocks to Watch: ONGC, LIC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Infra, Godrej Industries

Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Group feels the financial difficulties that afflicted the wind turbine maker are behind it, with the over ₹3,000-crore debt refinance led by REC. The Pune-based company, which once struggled to pay its over ₹6,500 crore debt, feels its order book, the pipeline of potential business and government policies are other tailwinds that will offer support, a senior official has said. It is looking to raise up to ₹1,200 crore through a rights issue of shares by the fiscal-end to pare the refinanced debt of ₹3,000 crore, its Chief Financial Officer Himanshu Mody told PTI.