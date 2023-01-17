Stocks to Watch: ONGC, NTPC, Siemens, Dabur, Paytm, BoM

Bank of Maharashtra: The state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), which reported solid Q3 results, announced on Monday that it aims to raise up to ₹1,000 crore via qualified institutions placement (QIP) in the January-March quarter pr Q4FY23 in order to comply with Sebi's minimum public shareholding (MPS) standards. A S Rajeev, managing director of BoM, stated that the bank has commenced the procedure to comply with Sebi's regulations. "It will be done in a piecemeal manner and we are looking at QIP between ₹500 and ₹1,000 crore in the current quarter," MD said by adding that going forward other means would be explored for dilution of the government's stake.

