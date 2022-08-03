Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Reliance, Bank of India, Adani Green Energy, ITC

Adani Green Energy: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Tuesday posted a fall of over 2% in consolidated net profit at ₹214 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23, due to higher expenses. The consolidated net profit of the company in the year-ago period was ₹219 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The company's total income rose to ₹1,701 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. It was at ₹1,079 crore in the same period last year.

