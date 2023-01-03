Stocks to Watch: ONGC, Zomato, NTPC, Dabur, Zee Ent, Coal India

Bharat Forge: Bharat Forge's step-down subsidiary JS Auto Cast Foundry will acquire the SEZ unit of Indo Shell Mould Ltd located at SIPCOT, Erode in Tamil Nadu, the company said without revealing the amount for which the deal was concluded. The Bharat Forge statement said JS Auto Cast Foundry India has entered into a business transfer agreement with Indo Shell Mould Ltd for the purpose. The SEZ Unit with a capacity of 42,000 MTPA, supplies fully machined critical castings to marquee customers in the automotive industry and will operate as the third manufacturing unit of JS Auto, taking its total capacity to 1,42,000 MTPA.