Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Adani Transmission, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, ONGC

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will be increasing the prices of its motorcycles and scooters soon. The price hike will vary as per specific models and markets and will be effective from December 1, 2022. As announced by the company, products will see a price rise of up to ₹1,500. This will be the fourth time Hero Motorcycles will get a price hike. The last price increase was announced in September this year. The price was increased by up to ₹1,000 then.