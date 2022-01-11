Here are the top ten stocks that will be in focus on Tuesday:

One97 Communications: The Paytm operator recorded “stellar growth" in the December quarter, on the back of a rapid scaling of its lending business, it said on Monday. Loan disbursal volumes during the quarter shot up 401% year-on-year to 4.4 million and value jumped 365% to ₹2,180 crore.

Axis Bank: The private lender has successfully executed industry-first blockchain-enabled domestic trade transaction with Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India, and Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd on Secured Logistics Document Exchange (SLDE), a government-backed platform. The lender also reappointed Rajiv Anand as deputy MD of the bank.

Fortis Healthcare: A US-based entity has filed a suit against the company and various others, including IHH Healthcare Berhad, for alleged "copyright infringement and tortious interference with contracts", seeking damages in excess of USD 6.5 billion. Emqore Envesecure, a trust settled under the laws of Wyoming, has filed a suit against 28 named defendants and 21 non-party defendants, including Fortis Healthcare Ltd and IHH Healthcare Berhad.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Global asset management firm Blackstone Group Lp on Monday sold its entire 9.2% stake in Mindspace REIT to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for $235 million, according to two people familiar with the development.

Timex Group India: The leading watchmaker said it has been granted manufacturing and distribution rights for Guess & Gc branded watches in the country. It has sealed a pact with Timex Nederland B.V. for the grant of manufacturing and distribution rights for the Indian market

IDBI Bank: The lender has started offering products benchmarked to Alternative Reference Rates (ARRs) by replacing the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate in line with regulatory guidelines. All the new transactions are being referenced to the ARRs with effect from 1 January.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The lender said its board has approved its proposal of raising of funds of up to ₹3 billion.

InterGlobe Aviation: The operator of IndiGo, took delivery of record 36 Airbus SE planes between January and November 2021, according to data from the European planemaker.

SJVN: The state-owned firm said it has been given category 'I' licence for the inter-state trading of power in the entire country by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Gravita India: The company said it will raise up to ₹3 billion via issue of shares, other equity-linked securities.

