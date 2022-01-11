Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Axis Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Mindspace Reit, Timex

Fortis Healthcare: A US-based entity has filed a suit against the company and various others, including IHH Healthcare Berhad, for alleged "copyright infringement and tortious interference with contracts", seeking damages in excess of USD 6.5 billion. Emqore Envesecure, a trust settled under the laws of Wyoming, has filed a suit against 28 named defendants and 21 non-party defendants, including Fortis Healthcare Ltd and IHH Healthcare Berhad.