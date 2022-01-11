Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Axis Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Mindspace Reit, Timex

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Equity mutual funds received a record inflow of ₹24,989.57 crore in December, more than double the ₹10,686.77 crore in the previous month, despite the growing threat of a third coronavirus wave derailing India’s economic recovery
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Here are the top ten stocks that will be in focus on Tuesday:
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Here are the top ten stocks that will be in focus on Tuesday:
One97 Communications: The Paytm operator recorded “stellar growth" in the December quarter, on the back of a rapid scaling of its lending business, it said on Monday. Loan disbursal volumes during the quarter shot up 401% year-on-year to 4.4 million and value jumped 365% to ₹2,180 crore.
One97 Communications: The Paytm operator recorded “stellar growth" in the December quarter, on the back of a rapid scaling of its lending business, it said on Monday. Loan disbursal volumes during the quarter shot up 401% year-on-year to 4.4 million and value jumped 365% to ₹2,180 crore.
Axis Bank: The private lender has successfully executed industry-first blockchain-enabled domestic trade transaction with Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India, and Lalit Pipes & Pipes Ltd on Secured Logistics Document Exchange (SLDE), a government-backed platform. The lender also reappointed Rajiv Anand as deputy MD of the bank.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fortis Healthcare: A US-based entity has filed a suit against the company and various others, including IHH Healthcare Berhad, for alleged "copyright infringement and tortious interference with contracts", seeking damages in excess of USD 6.5 billion. Emqore Envesecure, a trust settled under the laws of Wyoming, has filed a suit against 28 named defendants and 21 non-party defendants, including Fortis Healthcare Ltd and IHH Healthcare Berhad.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Global asset management firm Blackstone Group Lp on Monday sold its entire 9.2% stake in Mindspace REIT to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for $235 million, according to two people familiar with the development.
Timex Group India: The leading watchmaker said it has been granted manufacturing and distribution rights for Guess & Gc branded watches in the country. It has sealed a pact with Timex Nederland B.V. for the grant of manufacturing and distribution rights for the Indian market
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IDBI Bank: The lender has started offering products benchmarked to Alternative Reference Rates (ARRs) by replacing the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate in line with regulatory guidelines. All the new transactions are being referenced to the ARRs with effect from 1 January.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The lender said its board has approved its proposal of raising of funds of up to ₹3 billion.
InterGlobe Aviation: The operator of IndiGo, took delivery of record 36 Airbus SE planes between January and November 2021, according to data from the European planemaker.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SJVN: The state-owned firm said it has been given category 'I' licence for the inter-state trading of power in the entire country by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.
Gravita India: The company said it will raise up to ₹3 billion via issue of shares, other equity-linked securities.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!