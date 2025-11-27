Stocks to watch: Paytm, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Wipro among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market delivered impressive gains on Wednesday, November 26, driven by robust buying across sectors and supportive global market cues.

After three consecutive sessions of losses, the Sensex rebounded sharply, rising 1,023 points (1.21%) to finish at 85,609.51. The Nifty 50 also advanced, closing at 26,205.30 with a gain of 321 points (1.24%). Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap index climbed 1.32%, and the Smallcap index closed 1.23% higher.

"Markets opened sharply higher on the first day of the new expiry and gained over a percent, fully engulfing the recent decline. The index remained upbeat from the start, with momentum strengthening as the session progressed. As a result, the Nifty settled near the day’s high around the 26,205 mark. Market participation was broad-based, with metals, energy and IT leading the gains. Mid-cap and small-cap indices also advanced over 1%, adding to the overall positive market breadth.

The rally was supported by a mix of domestic and global cues. Renewed optimism over a potential rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December, along with expectations of a 25-basis-point repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India early next month, improved investor sentiment. Additionally, easing crude oil prices—driven by hopes of progress toward peace between Ukraine and Russia—provided further support," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch Paytm The Reserve Bank of India has issued a Certificate of Authorization to Paytm Payments Services (PPSL), a fully owned unit of One 97 Communications, allowing it to function as a payment aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act.

Mahindra & Mahindra M&M said that it has delivered an impressive 30,000 electric SUV units in just seven months — roughly one sale every ten minutes. Aiming to dominate India’s EV segment, the company introduced its XEV 9e and BE 6 models last November.

Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto has entered the e-rickshaw segment with the launch of its new model, Bajaj Riki. The e-rickshaw market has grown quickly since the pandemic, adding more than 45,000 vehicles each month as demand for low-cost last-mile transportation continues to rise.

Asian Paints The paint manufacturer stated that its step-down subsidiary, Berger Paints Emirates Ltd Co (LLC), UAE, is planning to establish a second paint production facility in the UAE.

Whirlpool of India The promoter is set to offload 95 lakh shares — representing a 7.5% stake — through block deals at a minimum price of ₹1,030 per share, amounting to roughly ₹965 crore. A 90-day lock-up period will apply after the sale, according to reports.

Wipro The AI-driven technology services and consulting firm revealed a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) to work together on advanced research and innovation in next-generation technologies.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank The Board has given its approval to raise equity share capital of up to ₹750 crore through one or more Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP), and to raise an additional ₹500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures through private placement.

Axis Bank Anand Viswanathan has been named the bank’s Chief Risk Officer for a three-year term starting January 1, 2026. He takes over the role from Amit Talgeri and will join the senior management team.

Ashoka Buildcon Ashoka Concessions (ACL), a key subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon, has, effective November 26, completed the sale of its entire shareholding in the five SPVs listed below to Maple Infrastructure Trust.

Oberoi Realty The company revealed that it has entered into a deal to redevelop 4,706 sq. m of land on Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai, which is expected to yield approximately 1.18 lakh sq. ft of free-sale area (as per RERA carpet measurements).