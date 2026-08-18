Stocks to watch: Paytm, Bharti Airtel, Netweb Technologies among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed lower on Monday, August 17, as investors remained cautious and continued to favour select sectors and stocks amid stronger-than-expected Q1 FY27 earnings and persistent geopolitical concerns.

The Sensex fell 281 points, or 0.36%, to settle at 77,728.16, while the Nifty 50 declined 78 points, or 0.32%, to end the session at 24,287.65.

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On Monday, the market is likely to open in red as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a gap-down opening. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,320 mark, down over 72.70 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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“Indian equities are expected to open on a cautious note on Tuesday as GIFT Nifty futures indicate a mildly weaker start, suggesting that investors are likely to remain defensive after the benchmark indices extended their recent losing streak, with higher energy prices once again emerging as the dominant driver of market sentiment,” said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

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Stocks to Watch Paytm Resilient Asset Management B.V., the parent and promoter entity of Vijay Shekhar Sharma, is likely to offload up to a 4.98% stake in One97 Communications Ltd, the owner of the Paytm brand, through a block deal, according to reports.

Bharti Airtel Airtel Payments Bank has announced a change in its leadership, with Sunil Bharti Mittal set to end his tenure as Non-Executive Chairman and resign from the Board with effect from September 30.

Netweb Technologies The high-performance computing server manufacturer has launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹1,200 crore. The indicative issue price has been fixed in the range of ₹4,710– ₹4,790 per share.

Lupin Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Monday announced that it has secured final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Pitolisant tablets, used to treat excessive daytime sleepiness.

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SpiceJet The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday postponed its verdicts on eight insolvency petitions filed against SpiceJet by aircraft lessors, after the airline reached a last-minute settlement with one of the lessors.

Lloyds Engineering Works Limited The firm has acquired a 51.13% stake in Steel Infra Solutions Company Limited (SISCOL), thereby making it the holding company of SISCOL with effect from August 17.

Samvardhana Motherson International The firm will acquire a controlling interest in Shenzhen Autocruis Technology Co. Ltd through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, SMR Automotive (Langfang).

Manipal Health Enterprises The company has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with Kindorama Healthcare to acquire the complete business operations and assets of Kinder Hospital, located in Bengaluru’s Doddanekundi Industrial Area, for ₹130 crore.

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Highway Infrastructure The company has secured an ₹80.17 crore Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for operating the Palayam Fee Plaza in Tamil Nadu.

DCX Systems The cable and wire harness assembly manufacturer has received purchase orders worth around ₹15.19 crore from customers in the ordinary course of business.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.