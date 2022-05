Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:

Paytm: Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of its consolidated loss to ₹761.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 on account of rise in payment processing charges and employees benefit expenses.

BHEL: State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Saturday returned to black posting ₹912.47 crore consolidated net profit in the March quarter, backed by higher income. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,036.32 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Mortgage financier Indiabulls Housing Finance Company reported an 11.23 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹307 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 on lower credit cost and higher profit from its co-lending business.

Sun Pharma: Drug major Sun Pharma is recalling around 10,500 bottles of a generic drug meant for the treatment of major depressive disorders in the US market following a customer complaint.

PGCIL: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday posted about 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter, backed by higher income. The company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹3,526.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said in a BSE filing.

Wheels India: Auto component manufacturer Wheels India has drawn up plans to invest about ₹155 crore towards expansion of construction equipment and aluminum wheels business during the current financial year, according to a company official.

Amara Raja Batteries: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 47.80 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹98.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a net profit of ₹189.38 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Arvind SmartSpaces: Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces on Friday reported a two-fold jump in net profit at ₹14 crore for the quarter ended March. Its profit stood at ₹6.6 crore in the year-ago period.

JK Tyre: JK Tyre & Industries on Friday reported 80 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹38.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, impacted by higher expenses primarily due to rise in input costs.

Karur Vysya Bank: South-based Karur Vysya Bank on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in its net profit to ₹213.47 crore in the March 2022 quarter on the back of a fall in bad loans. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹104.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.